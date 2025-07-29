Introducing Agentic Detection : Asset monitoring built for the AI EraLearn More

Pendle

Pendle

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Pendle.

OverviewFinancialsPENDLE TokenMarketsTerm StructureBorosPT LoopingDeFi Integrations

Pendle: Boros Revenue

Boros protocol revenue by fee source

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Boros

Boros is Pendle's margined venue for trading interest-rate swaps on Arbitrum, letting users go long or short a market's floating rate (currently CEX funding rates) against a fixed rate via a CLOB + AMM. Positions are margin accounts, not tokens, and settle continuously against each market's funding index until maturity.

Use Cases

  • Hedge funding costs: Perp traders and cash-and-carry desks pay fixed and receive floating to convert unpredictable funding into a known cost.
  • Speculate on rates: Long or short a market's rate to take a directional view on where funding will move, without exposure to the underlying asset's price.
  • Arbitrage funding spreads: Go short the high-funding exchange and long the low-funding exchange on the same underlying to lock in the spread.
  • Supply liquidity: LPs provide AMM liquidity to earn trading fees plus PENDLE incentives.

Boros earns taker, OTC, AMM, settlement, entrance, and liquidation fees on trading activity, all flowing into the same protocol revenue pool that funds PENDLE buybacks.

Pendle: Boros Swap Volume

Taker volume on Boros, by direction (the taker's side), source (order book, AMM or OTC liquidity), exchange, underlying and collateral

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: Boros Open Interest

Open rate positions across Boros markets, by exchange, underlying and collateral

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: Boros TVL

Margin collateral held by the Boros MarketHub, by collateral asset, margin mode and owner

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: Boros Collateral Flows

External collateral moving in and out of the Boros MarketHub

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: Boros Implied Rate

Implied rate on the front contract, open-interest-weighted across Boros markets.

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: Boros Funding Rate

Realized funding rate on the underlying perpetual, open-interest-weighted across Boros markets.

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: Boros Carry

Implied rate minus realized funding, open-interest-weighted on front contracts.

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: Boros Users

Boros wallets holding collateral, holding a position, and trading each day

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: Boros Liquidations

Liquidated notional on Boros, by direction, collateral, market and exchange

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: Boros ADL

Auto-deleveraged notional on Boros, by direction, collateral, market and exchange

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: Boros Top Markets

Largest Boros markets by open interest, with rates, size and holders

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: Boros LP Vault Deposits

Collateral deposited into Boros AMM vaults, by market status, exchange and collateral

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: Boros Vault Flows

Gross LP deposits and withdrawals across Boros AMM vaults

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: Boros Vault Detail

Every Boros AMM vault by full market name, unexpired first

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Term Structure

Pendle: Boros Implied Rates by Asset and Maturity

Open-interest-weighted implied rate per contract, one line per maturity, grouped by underlying asset.

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: Boros Term Structure

Open-interest-weighted implied rate across maturities

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

PodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutCareersContactBrand Kit

Resources

API DocsTrust & EthicsPrivacyTerms of ServiceGlossary