Boros

Boros is Pendle's margined venue for trading interest-rate swaps on Arbitrum, letting users go long or short a market's floating rate (currently CEX funding rates) against a fixed rate via a CLOB + AMM. Positions are margin accounts, not tokens, and settle continuously against each market's funding index until maturity.

Use Cases

Hedge funding costs : Perp traders and cash-and-carry desks pay fixed and receive floating to convert unpredictable funding into a known cost.

: Perp traders and cash-and-carry desks pay fixed and receive floating to convert unpredictable funding into a known cost. Speculate on rates : Long or short a market's rate to take a directional view on where funding will move, without exposure to the underlying asset's price.

: Long or short a market's rate to take a directional view on where funding will move, without exposure to the underlying asset's price. Arbitrage funding spreads : Go short the high-funding exchange and long the low-funding exchange on the same underlying to lock in the spread.

: Go short the high-funding exchange and long the low-funding exchange on the same underlying to lock in the spread. Supply liquidity: LPs provide AMM liquidity to earn trading fees plus PENDLE incentives.

Boros earns taker, OTC, AMM, settlement, entrance, and liquidation fees on trading activity, all flowing into the same protocol revenue pool that funds PENDLE buybacks.