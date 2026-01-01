-- investor relations for token issuers

Win investor trust.

Blockworks Investor Relations helps token issuers publish credible disclosures, data, reports, and updates to the surfaces investors already use, then shows which firms are engaging, what drove their interest, and where your team should focus next.

Build your profileSee how attribution works

data -- disclosure -- distribution -- attribution

PROFILE-- BLOCKWORKS.COM/YOUR-PROTOCOL

SECTOR-- DEFI

ASSET-- YOUR PROTOCOL

TTF-- FILED

14 SEP 2026

Your Asset Profile

/// DISCLOSURES -- DATA -- REPORTS

-- POWERED BY BLOCKWORKS

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-- 01 THE PROBLEM

Publishing is not the problem. Knowing who it reached is.

Token issuers already produce market updates, disclosures, reports, product releases, and financial data. The hard part is knowing whether that information reached the right investors and whether it created real intent. Most teams still cannot answer basic IR questions:

Attention

Which funds are paying attention?

Engagement

Which updates drove engagement?

Benchmarks

Which metrics are being compared against competitors?

Follow-up

Which investors should BD or leadership follow up with next?

-- 02 THE SYSTEM

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One IR system for disclosure, distribution, and attribution.

Blockworks IR combines the Token Transparency Framework, Asset Profiles on Blockworks.com, issuer analytics, and attribution tracking into one investor relations workflow. Instead of an isolated portal, issuers publish directly to the surface investors already use to discover, monitor, and underwrite onchain assets.

01

Disclosure

Token Transparency Filing App

Standardized disclosures for the token market. Create and maintain Token Transparency Framework filings that help investors, exchanges, and enterprises understand your token, governance, economics, operations, and reporting posture.

02

Distribution

Asset Profile on Blockworks.com

Your investor-facing source of truth. Publish quarterly reports, product releases, disclosures, financial data, and research directly to your Asset Profile, present where investors already discover and evaluate assets.

03

Attribution

Attribution Tracking

Know which firms are paying attention. See firm-level engagement across your Token Record, published updates, dashboards, filings, reports, and Blockworks distribution surfaces, aggregated at the firm level, not the individual level.

04

Workflow

Issuer Console

Turn engagement into action. Publish updates, monitor engagement, identify qualified investor interest, and coordinate follow-up, moving your team from passive publishing to active investor relations.

-- 03 ATTRIBUTION

Distribution is only valuable if you can measure it.

Token issuers work with Blockworks because we give them credible reach to investors and enterprises. Blockworks IR turns that reach into a measurable investor relations workflow. When your team publishes an update, filing, report, or dashboard through Blockworks, you can see how the market engages with it: which firms viewed the asset, which investor types showed interest, and which content or metrics created the strongest signal.

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Publish to Blockworks surfaces investors already use.

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Understand which content and metrics create investor interest.

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Prioritize outreach based on qualified intent.

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Convert investor attention into conversations.

-- 04 DATA DASHBOARDS

Investor-grade data dashboards, built with Blockworks.

Blockworks builds and maintains data coverage for your project: the metrics investors need to understand business performance, protocol activity, token economics, and market position. That coverage powers your Asset Profile, and richer data makes it more engaging, bringing more investors to your surface and spinning the attribution flywheel: better content, more engagement, clearer signal on who to talk to next.

Curated metrics

Define the KPIs that matter for your protocol, network, or application.

Investor-ready visualization

Turn raw onchain and offchain data into dashboards investors can understand.

Comparable reporting

Help allocators evaluate your project against peers and sector benchmarks.

Ongoing support

Blockworks analysts and data teams assist with metric design, data collection, and dashboard presentation.

-- 05 QUARTERLY REPORTS

Quarterly reports that turn onchain activity into an investor narrative.

Structured quarterly reports that explain business performance, protocol usage, financial data, tokenholder updates, governance activity, and strategic progress. Work with Blockworks analysts to curate the report, or upload the reports your team already writes. Either way, they publish to your Asset Profile and distribute through Blockworks channels, and attribution shows you which firms engaged.

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Quarterly investor updates

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Protocol and financial KPI analysis

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Tokenholder and governance updates

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Product and ecosystem progress

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Analyst-supported narrative development

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Distribution through Blockworks channels

-- 06 IR SERVICES

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Tokenholder calls, run with Blockworks.

Blockworks IR is not just software. Pair the Issuer Console with live tokenholder calls run alongside Blockworks: analyst-supported preparation, pre-call promotion across Blockworks channels, and direct outreach that puts your update in front of the investors who matter.

Pre-call promotion

Blockworks channels drive qualified investor attendance before you go live.

Live investor engagement

Structured calls that walk investors through performance, strategy, and progress.

Direct outreach

Targeted follow-up with the firms and accounts that engaged.

-- 07 WHY BLOCKWORKS

Not a generic IR platform. An investor network with software attached.

Generic IR software manages a contact list.

Traditional IR platforms help companies manage investors they already know. Blockworks helps token issuers reach the investors and enterprises still deciding what to underwrite, list, monitor, or buy.

Blockworks creates and measures demand.

Investors use Blockworks to discover and evaluate onchain assets. Enterprises use Blockworks data, research, and monitoring to support diligence workflows. Every interaction with a Token Record creates investor intent that can be surfaced back to issuers.

Reach spans

DAS conferences

Blockworks Research

Podcast network

Institutional analytics

/// build with blockworks ir

Build the investor relations system your token deserves.

Publish credible disclosures. Give investors better data. Measure which firms are paying attention. Turn market updates into qualified investor conversations.

Get a demo

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

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