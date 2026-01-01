-- investor relations for token issuers
Win investor trust.
Blockworks Investor Relations helps token issuers publish credible disclosures, data, reports, and updates to the surfaces investors already use, then shows which firms are engaging, what drove their interest, and where your team should focus next.
data -- disclosure -- distribution -- attribution
PROFILE-- BLOCKWORKS.COM/YOUR-PROTOCOL
SECTOR-- DEFI
ASSET-- YOUR PROTOCOL
TTF-- FILED
14 SEP 2026
Your Asset Profile
/// DISCLOSURES -- DATA -- REPORTS
-- POWERED BY BLOCKWORKS+
-- 01 THE PROBLEM
Publishing is not the problem. Knowing who it reached is.
Token issuers already produce market updates, disclosures, reports, product releases, and financial data. The hard part is knowing whether that information reached the right investors and whether it created real intent. Most teams still cannot answer basic IR questions:
Attention
Which funds are paying attention?
Engagement
Which updates drove engagement?
Benchmarks
Which metrics are being compared against competitors?
Follow-up
Which investors should BD or leadership follow up with next?
-- 02 THE SYSTEM
///
One IR system for disclosure, distribution, and attribution.
Blockworks IR combines the Token Transparency Framework, Asset Profiles on Blockworks.com, issuer analytics, and attribution tracking into one investor relations workflow. Instead of an isolated portal, issuers publish directly to the surface investors already use to discover, monitor, and underwrite onchain assets.
01
Disclosure
Token Transparency Filing App
Standardized disclosures for the token market. Create and maintain Token Transparency Framework filings that help investors, exchanges, and enterprises understand your token, governance, economics, operations, and reporting posture.
02
Distribution
Asset Profile on Blockworks.com
Your investor-facing source of truth. Publish quarterly reports, product releases, disclosures, financial data, and research directly to your Asset Profile, present where investors already discover and evaluate assets.
03
Attribution
Attribution Tracking
Know which firms are paying attention. See firm-level engagement across your Token Record, published updates, dashboards, filings, reports, and Blockworks distribution surfaces, aggregated at the firm level, not the individual level.
04
Workflow
Issuer Console
Turn engagement into action. Publish updates, monitor engagement, identify qualified investor interest, and coordinate follow-up, moving your team from passive publishing to active investor relations.
-- 03 ATTRIBUTION
Distribution is only valuable if you can measure it.
Token issuers work with Blockworks because we give them credible reach to investors and enterprises. Blockworks IR turns that reach into a measurable investor relations workflow. When your team publishes an update, filing, report, or dashboard through Blockworks, you can see how the market engages with it: which firms viewed the asset, which investor types showed interest, and which content or metrics created the strongest signal.
Publish to Blockworks surfaces investors already use.
Understand which content and metrics create investor interest.
Prioritize outreach based on qualified intent.
Convert investor attention into conversations.
-- 04 DATA DASHBOARDS
Investor-grade data dashboards, built with Blockworks.
Blockworks builds and maintains data coverage for your project: the metrics investors need to understand business performance, protocol activity, token economics, and market position. That coverage powers your Asset Profile, and richer data makes it more engaging, bringing more investors to your surface and spinning the attribution flywheel: better content, more engagement, clearer signal on who to talk to next.
Curated metrics
Define the KPIs that matter for your protocol, network, or application.
Investor-ready visualization
Turn raw onchain and offchain data into dashboards investors can understand.
Comparable reporting
Help allocators evaluate your project against peers and sector benchmarks.
Ongoing support
Blockworks analysts and data teams assist with metric design, data collection, and dashboard presentation.
-- 05 QUARTERLY REPORTS
Quarterly reports that turn onchain activity into an investor narrative.
Structured quarterly reports that explain business performance, protocol usage, financial data, tokenholder updates, governance activity, and strategic progress. Work with Blockworks analysts to curate the report, or upload the reports your team already writes. Either way, they publish to your Asset Profile and distribute through Blockworks channels, and attribution shows you which firms engaged.
Quarterly investor updates
Protocol and financial KPI analysis
Tokenholder and governance updates
Product and ecosystem progress
Analyst-supported narrative development
Distribution through Blockworks channels
-- 06 IR SERVICES
///
Tokenholder calls, run with Blockworks.
Blockworks IR is not just software. Pair the Issuer Console with live tokenholder calls run alongside Blockworks: analyst-supported preparation, pre-call promotion across Blockworks channels, and direct outreach that puts your update in front of the investors who matter.
Pre-call promotion
Blockworks channels drive qualified investor attendance before you go live.
Live investor engagement
Structured calls that walk investors through performance, strategy, and progress.
Direct outreach
Targeted follow-up with the firms and accounts that engaged.
-- 07 WHY BLOCKWORKS
Not a generic IR platform. An investor network with software attached.
Generic IR software manages a contact list.
Traditional IR platforms help companies manage investors they already know. Blockworks helps token issuers reach the investors and enterprises still deciding what to underwrite, list, monitor, or buy.
Blockworks creates and measures demand.
Investors use Blockworks to discover and evaluate onchain assets. Enterprises use Blockworks data, research, and monitoring to support diligence workflows. Every interaction with a Token Record creates investor intent that can be surfaced back to issuers.
Reach spans
DAS conferences
Blockworks Research
Podcast network
Institutional analytics
/// build with blockworks ir
Build the investor relations system your token deserves.
Publish credible disclosures. Give investors better data. Measure which firms are paying attention. Turn market updates into qualified investor conversations.