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Robinhood

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Robinhood.

OverviewFinancialsActivitySpot DEXsStablecoinsLending

Robinhood: Network REV

Weekly network revenue

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Robinhood: Transaction Activity

Weekly transaction count

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Robinhood: Stablecoin Supply

Weekly circulating supply

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