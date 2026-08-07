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Pendle

Pendle

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Pendle.

OverviewFinancialsPENDLE TokenMarketsTerm StructureBorosPT LoopingDeFi Integrations

Pendle: Markets TVL

Total value locked in Pendle V2 markets, by chain, category and asset

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Pendle

Pendle lets users tokenize yield-bearing assets into tradable Principal Tokens (PT) and Yield Tokens (YT) via an AMM + limit order book. Each market has a fixed maturity (typically 3-12 months): PT redeems 1:1 for the underlying at expiry, while YT streams the variable yield until then and decays to zero.

Use Cases

  • Speculate on yield: Long YT for leveraged exposure to an asset's variable yield and rewards. Holding YT entitles the user to the yield and points accrued behind the token until maturity.
  • Lock in fixed yield: Hold PT to lock a fixed APY, paid out as the token appreciates to par at maturity.
  • Supply liquidity: LP the PT-SY pool to earn swap fees plus underlying yield, with minimal impermanent loss.

Pendle earns fees from YT yield, AMM/limit-order swaps, post-maturity capture, and sPENDLE instant-unstake, 80% of which fund PENDLE buybacks for sPENDLE stakers.

Pendle: Token Supply

USD value of outstanding Pendle SY, PT and LP tokens

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Pendle: PT Supply

USD value of outstanding principal tokens, by chain, category, asset and maturity

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Pendle: Top Markets

Top 25 unexpired Pendle markets ranked by market size

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Pendle: Net Market Flow

Net USD SY flow, mints less redeems, by chain, category and asset

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Pendle: Gross Market Flow

USD value of SY minted and redeemed, with net

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Pendle: PT Implied APY by Market

Implied fixed APY for each PT market

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Pendle: PT Yield Premium

Median per-market spread of implied APY over underlying APY, by chain, category and asset

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Pendle: Average LP APY

Equal-weighted average LP APY across Pendle markets, by chain, with all chains as a reference line

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Pendle: AMM Unique Traders

Unique wallets receiving a Pendle AMM swap, by chain, category and asset

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Pendle Liquidity Engine: AMM & Limit Orders

Pendle: Swap Volume

USD swap volume across all Pendle venues, by direction, venue, chain, category, asset and maturity

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Pendle: Swap Fees

USD swap fees paid by traders, by direction, venue, chain, category and asset

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Pendle: PT vs YT Swap Volume

USD swap volume split into PT and YT legs across the AMM and limit order book

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Pendle: Swap Volume by Trade Size

USD swap volume by trade size bucket, split by venue and by PT or YT leg

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Pendle: AMM Pool TVL

USD value of PT and SY held inside Pendle AMM pools, by chain, category and asset

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Pendle: AMM Swap Volume

USD swap volume on the Pendle AMM, by direction, chain, category and asset

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Pendle: AMM Liquidity Flows

USD liquidity added to and removed from Pendle AMM pools, with net, by chain, category and asset

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Pendle: Unique Holders

Unique wallets holding Pendle PT, YT or LP tokens, by chain, category and asset

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