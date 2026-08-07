Pendle

Pendle lets users tokenize yield-bearing assets into tradable Principal Tokens (PT) and Yield Tokens (YT) via an AMM + limit order book. Each market has a fixed maturity (typically 3-12 months): PT redeems 1:1 for the underlying at expiry, while YT streams the variable yield until then and decays to zero.

Use Cases

Speculate on yield : Long YT for leveraged exposure to an asset's variable yield and rewards. Holding YT entitles the user to the yield and points accrued behind the token until maturity.

: Long YT for leveraged exposure to an asset's variable yield and rewards. Holding YT entitles the user to the yield and points accrued behind the token until maturity. Lock in fixed yield : Hold PT to lock a fixed APY, paid out as the token appreciates to par at maturity.

: Hold PT to lock a fixed APY, paid out as the token appreciates to par at maturity. Supply liquidity: LP the PT-SY pool to earn swap fees plus underlying yield, with minimal impermanent loss.

Pendle earns fees from YT yield, AMM/limit-order swaps, post-maturity capture, and sPENDLE instant-unstake, 80% of which fund PENDLE buybacks for sPENDLE stakers.