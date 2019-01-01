What about Zcash Mining?

Zcash mining secures the network through Equihash proof-of-work, with miners earning both block subsidies and transaction fees for successfully creating new blocks. The block subsidy started at 12.5 ZEC and follows Bitcoin's halving schedule, decreasing by half approximately every four years—though the Blossom upgrade in November 2019 changed the block interval from 150 seconds to 75 seconds, effectively doubling the rate of block production while maintaining the same long-term supply curve through adjusted halving intervals. The first 20,000 blocks used a "slow start" mechanism that gradually ramped up rewards to ensure fair launch. New ZEC enters circulation through coinbase transactions that distribute value across Zcash's five chain value pools: transparent (public like Bitcoin), Sprout (legacy shielded), Sapling (efficient shielded), Orchard (latest shielded protocol), and Lockbox (development fund holdings). From launch until November 2020, 20% of block subsidies went to the Founders Reward; after the Canopy upgrade, this transitioned to ongoing funding streams that support protocol development. The network's difficulty adjusts every block to maintain the target 75-second interval, with mining difficulty and hash rate serving as indicators of network security. Since February 2023, Zcash has tracked total chain supply as the precise sum of all value across these pools, bounded by the theoretical 21 million ZEC maximum but typically lower due to unclaimed transaction fees.