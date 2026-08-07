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Pendle

Pendle

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Pendle.

OverviewFinancialsPENDLE TokenMarketsTerm StructureBorosPT LoopingDeFi Integrations

Pendle: sUSDe Term Structure

Forward curve of implied yield on sUSDe

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Pendle: sUSDe Term Spread

Back month yield less front month yield

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Pendle: sUSDe Term Premium

Implied APY less the Underlying APY

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Pendle: sUSDe Implied Yield

Implied Yield on the back and front month

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Pendle: sUSDe PT Yields

Implied PT Yields in APY from 24Apr2024 to 06May2026

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  • Data is based on sUSDe Pendle markets on Ethereum and Plasma only.
  • Front month refers to the shortest dated maturity (soonest to expire) while back month refers to the longest dated maturity (last to expire).
  • Some outliers at the start/end of maturity are removed as yields become more volatile at the market initialization and maturity events.

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