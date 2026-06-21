AptosAvalancheBerachainBitcoinBNBCardanoCelestiaEthereumFogoMonadNearPlasmaPolygon PoSSKALESolanaStorySuiTempoThorchainTronXRP LedgerZcash

Thorchain

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Thorchain.

OverviewFinancialsSpot DEXStaking

THORChain: Network REV

Protocol revenue

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

THORChain: Swap Volume

Pool-leg swap volume

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

THORChain: Active Bonded Value

Bond across active THORNodes

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

THORChain: Pool Liquidity

Liquidity across active pools

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutCareersContactBrand Kit

Resources

API DocsTrust & EthicsPrivacyTerms of ServiceGlossary