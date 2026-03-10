Roundtables

Blockworks Roundtables help fund managers, traders, market makers, and institutions explore institutionally focused topics in digital assets.

On Demand

The Global Payments Unlock: Digital Cash & Wallets

The building blocks for a new, composable financial system are here. Programmable, digital cash is unlocking payments innovation at scale through intraday liquidity, instant payroll, round-the-clock collateral, and settlement infrastructure. Underpinning it all is a fundamental shift from static bank accounts to interoperable, programmable wallets built on compliance-by-design rails and institutional-grade custody.

Join this live Blockworks Roundtable to hear frontier takes from experts across the revamped global payments stack including Canton, HIFI, and Dfns.

Sponsored byCanton

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ETFs, Tokenization & DeFi: The Convergence Playbook

With the rise of ETFs, tokenization, DeFi, and stablecoins, Wall Street and traditional finance have begun to fully embrace digital assets. So, what comes next?

These primitives are poised to rewire the financial services stack, bridging the gap between offchain infrastructure and onchain rails. Join this Blockworks Roundtable to hear leading industry builders unpack the key components driving this transformation and explore how real, institutional financial activity is migrating onchain.

Sponsored byBlockdaemon

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Designing ETFs for a Staking Economy 

Over 20 spot digital asset ETFs have launched so far in the U.S. and many more applications are in the SEC’s queue. As Wall St. looks ahead to the next evolution of digital asset products, the addition of staking-enabled ETFs represents a step function increase in both utility and the opportunity for yield.

Despite the institutional demand for staking-enabled ETFs, two major hurdles remain: a challenging technical integration and unresolved regulatory factors. Join this Blockworks Roundtable to hear from a panel of issuers and service providers as they unpack the most pertinent factors of the next wave of digital asset ETFs mechanics around yield, distribution liquidity, redemption, and regulation.

Sponsored byTwinstake

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Health over Hype: The Sustainable Growth Playbook for Protocols

The competition for mindshare in the crypto industry is fierce. Protocols are constantly fighting to win the attention and loyalty of developers, founders, users, and institutions. Many protocols employ strategies to earn this mindshare using hype, gamified metrics, and short-term thinking, but oftentimes this comes at the cost of sustainability and credibility. 

In this Blockworks Roundtable, industry-leading voices will explore the protocol growth playbook that prioritizes long-term ecosystem health over short-term hype. 

Sponsored byFlipside Crytpo

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Bitcoin Whale Watching: Acquisition Vehicles, Leverage & ETF Flows

Bitcoin was made for this moment. As capital floods into the premier non-sovereign store of value, new metas and market dynamics are surfacing. With institutions like Strategy charting the course, corporate acquisition vehicles are raising capital at a rapid clip to get Bitcoin on their balance sheets.

But this isn’t just about accumulation. A new paradigm is forming where Bitcoin is no longer seen as a dormant asset. Through lending markets and structured products, HODLers are now putting their Bitcoin to work generating yield while maintaining exposure. ETFs have opened the floodgates to a broader class of allocators, amplifying liquidity and reinforcing Bitcoin’s role as a productive financial primitive.

Join this Blockworks Roundtable to hear from top Bitcoin analysts and builders in the space as they break down these evolving dynamics and explore how Bitcoin is becoming both a deep store of value and an increasingly active player in the capital markets.

Sponsored byLedn

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Become Unruggable: Solving for Investor Protection in Liquid Token Markets

In an industry built on decentralization and permissionless access, investor protection in liquid crypto token markets remains a largely unsolved problem. From exploits and conflicts of interest to predatory tokenomics, these markets have matured faster than the mechanisms designed to safeguard participants.

Join this Blockworks Roundtable as leaders from research, legal, and protocol design explore how crypto infrastructure, legal frameworks, and reporting standards can embed meaningful protections for investors without imposing cumbersome requirements on founders and protocols.

Sponsored byDecent

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Institutional Security in Digital Assets: Strategies for Trust, Growth, and Futureproofing

Crypto-native security is no longer a niche concern for enterprises and financial institutions, it now sits at the heart of  adoption and growth. In this Blockworks Roundtable, security leaders from across custody, infrastructure, and institutional platforms will explore what’s needed to build end-to-end security frameworks, mitigate emerging threats,  future-proof information systems, and utilize security as a growth enabler.

Sponsored byBlockdaemon

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How Order Books React to Major Market Events

How do major market events impact order book dynamics? In this Blockworks Roundtable, market practitioners will analyze key metrics such as spread percentages, liquidity depth, order flow imbalances, and more to uncover critical clues for optimal trade timing.

By examining how these indicators shift before and after significant events, listeners will gain early insights into market stress, volatility, and momentum that refine execution and risk management strategies. Designed for both active traders and institutional investors, this Roundtable will show how leveraging advanced, data-driven order book analytics can transform decision-making processes and provide a decisive edge in volatile markets.

Sponsored byAmberdata

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