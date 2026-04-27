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Bitcoin ETFEthereum ETF

Bitcoin ETF Tracker

24h Volume: $2.70B |

Total Marketcap: $104.31B

Last update:

Ticker
Issuer

Ticker

ETF Name
Type

Status

Price

M.Cap

Marketcap
Fee Waiver

Fee Waiver

Fee

Fee

AUM

Volume

24h Volume
Custodian
IBIT
BlackRock

IBIT

iShares Bitcoin TrustSpot

Running

$44.02-0.07%

$63.06B

$63.06B0.12%0.25%$63.41B

$28.41M

$1.25BCoinbase
FBTC
Fidelity

FBTC

Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust by Fidelity Spot

Running

$67.61-0.09%

$14.49B

$14.49B-0.25%$14.16B

$4.03M

$272.20MSelf-Custody
GBTC
Grayscale

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Spot

Running

$60.37-0.18%

$11.78B

$11.78B-1.50%$11.78B

$1.62M

$97.69MCoinbase
BTC
Grayscale

BTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini TrustSpot

Running

$34.37-0.09%

$4.05B

$4.05B-0.15%$3.93B

$1.47M

$50.42MCoinbase
BITB
Bitwise

BITB

Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Spot

Running

$42.18-0.12%

$2.98B

$2.98B-0.20%$2.98B

$1.53M

$64.32MCoinbase
ARKB
Ark/21 Shares

ARKB

Ark/21 Shares Bitcoin Trust Spot

Running

$25.77-0.10%

$2.93B

$2.93B-0.21%$2.93B

$1.57M

$40.43MCoinbase
BITO
ProShares

BITO

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETFFutures

Running

$10.65-0.28%

$1.99B

$1.99B--$1.94B

$84.09M

$895.54M
HODL
VanEck

HODL

VanEck Bitcoin TrustSpot

Running

$21.97-0.07%

$1.31B

$1.31B-0.25%$1.31B

$764.60K

$16.80MGemini
BTCO
Invesco/Galaxy

BTCO

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Spot

Running

$77.29-0.12%

$520.93M

$520.93M-0.25%$505.72M

$67.30K

$5.20MCoinbase
BRRR
Valkyrie

BRRR

Valkyrie Bitcoin FundSpot

Running

$21.90-0.09%

$497.66M

$497.66M-0.25%$498.56M

$106.30K

$2.33MCoinbase
EZBC
Franklin Templeton

EZBC

Franklin Bitcoin ETFSpot

Running

$44.88-0.13%

$491.45M

$491.45M-0.19%$491.45M

$96.50K

$4.33MCoinbase
BTCW
WisdomTree

BTCW

WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust Spot

Running

$82.11-0.04%

$174.07M

$174.07M-0.30%$174.04M

$15.30K

$1.26MCoinbase
ARKA
Ark/21 Shares

ARKA

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Futures Strategy ETFFutures

Running

$292.50-1.61%

$8.54M

$8.54M--$8.01M

$2.00

$585.00
DEFI
Hashdex

DEFI

Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETFFutures

Running

$87.87-0.30%

$12.30M

$12.30M--$5.00M

$400.00

$35.15K
BITC
Bitwise

BITC

Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Yield ETFFutures

Running

$39.50-0.24%

$12.61M

$12.61M--$4.55M

$5.60K

$221.19K
ARKC
Ark/21 Shares

ARKC

ARK 21Shares Active On-Chain Bitcoin Strategy ETFFutures

Running

$179.60-1.13%

$2.04M

$2.04M--$1.20M

$1.61K

$288.80K
XBTF
VanEck

XBTF

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETFFutures

Running

-

----

-
BITS
Global X

BITS

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETFFutures

Running

-

----

-
BTF
Valkyrie

BTF

Valkyrie Bitcoin and Ether Strategy ETFFutures

Running

$21.49-0.08%

----

$8.90K

$191.26K
ARKY
Ark/21 Shares

ARKY

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETFFutures

Running

-

----

-
BETH
ProShares

BETH

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETFFutures

Running

$43.64-0.25%

----

$500.00

$21.82K
PBTC
Pando Asset

PBTC

Pando Asset Spot Bitcoin TrustSpot

Pending

-

----

-Coinbase
BETE
ProShares

BETE

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETFFutures

Running

$37.59-0.10%

----

$600.00

$22.55K

What is a bitcoin ETF? 

A bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a financial instrument that offers investors exposure to the bitcoin market.

Specifically, a bitcoin ETF allows an investor to potentially make (or lose) money based on daily fluctuations in the price of bitcoin. 

Unlike the asset itself, bitcoin ETFs trade on traditional stock markets or exchanges and are intended for mainstream investors who don’t wish to purchase bitcoin directly. 

What is the difference between bitcoin and a bitcoin ETF? There are several characteristics that make them different. These include:

  • Ownership: Investors own shares in the fund that holds bitcoin, rather than possessing the bitcoins themselves in a wallet. 
  • Trading: Today, the crypto market is open 24 hours a day, seven days per week. This is different from traditional markets, which are open during certain times of the day and week. Bitcoin ETFs are subject to these trading time schedules.
  • Fees: Like other ETFs, bitcoin ETFs feature management fees charged by those who oversee the fund. Holders of bitcoin only pay fees when making a transaction. 

Proponents of bitcoin ETFs argue that these products provide a path for mainstream adoption of bitcoin that avoids some of the security and technical pitfalls of cryptocurrency ownership. 

What is the history of the bitcoin ETF?

Exchange-traded products (ETPs) tied to the digital asset market have existed for several years, with the bulk listing outside of American markets. 

Canada’s first spot bitcoin ETF was listed in 2021. Europe’s first exchange-traded fund for spot bitcoin launched this past August

Today, the only bitcoin ETFs approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are bitcoin futures ETFs. The first products of this kind were listed in October 2021. 

To date, the SEC has resisted approving a spot bitcoin ETF. The first rejection came in 2017, when Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss unsuccessfully filed for a bitcoin ETF product. 

The SEC has argued in the past that proposed spot bitcoin ETFs — and, specifically, investors in such products — would be at at risk of market manipulation. 

A group of financial institutions, including BlackRock and Fidelity, are seeking SEC approval for various spot bitcoin ETFs. 

The coming months will tell whether the SEC has shifted its stance, especially in light of a recent court loss against crypto firm Grayscale. 

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