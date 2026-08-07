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Pendle

Pendle

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Pendle.

OverviewFinancialsPENDLE TokenMarketsTerm StructureBorosPT LoopingDeFi Integrations

Pendle: PT Looping Total PT Collateral

Total PT held as collateral across all PT looping positions

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Pendle: PT Looping Total Debt

Total borrowed against PT collateral across all PT looping positions

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Pendle: PT Looping Net APY on Principal

Size-weighted net looping APY on principal across the book

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Pendle: PT Looping PT Collateral

Value of PT posted as collateral across PT looping positions, with chain, asset, category and maturity breakdowns

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Pendle: PT Looping Debt

Value of assets borrowed against PT collateral by PT looping positions, with chain, asset, category, maturity and debt-token breakdowns

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Pendle: PT Looping Markets Summary

Active PT looping markets by size, with rates, leverage, remaining liquidity and share of venue borrowing

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Pendle: PT Looping Max APY

Best achievable net looping APY at maximum leverage, by market and debt token

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Pendle: PT Looping LTV

Debt as a share of PT collateral across the looping book, with chain, asset, category and maturity breakdowns

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Pendle: PT Looping Leverage

PT held per dollar of principal across the looping book

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Pendle: PT Looping Available Liquidity

Unused borrow capacity in each market's debt asset, by market and debt token

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Pendle: PT Looping Fees by Market

Service fees Pendle earns from PT looping, by collateral asset

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Pendle: PT Looping Swap Volume

PT swap volume on Pendle's AMM generated by looping positions, by direction and collateral asset

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Pendle: PT Looping Top 25 Positions

The 25 largest PT looping positions by collateral, with the yield each locked in against the current market rate

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Pendle: PT Looping Liquidations

Collateral seized and debt repaid when PT looping positions are liquidated on their lending venue

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Pendle: PT Looping Margin to Liquidation

Share of PT collateral by how much margin is left before its lending venue can liquidate the position

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