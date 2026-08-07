Pendle
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Pendle.
Pendle: PT Looping Total PT Collateral
Total PT held as collateral across all PT looping positions
Pendle: PT Looping Total Debt
Total borrowed against PT collateral across all PT looping positions
Pendle: PT Looping Net APY on Principal
Size-weighted net looping APY on principal across the book
Pendle: PT Looping PT Collateral
Value of PT posted as collateral across PT looping positions, with chain, asset, category and maturity breakdowns
Pendle: PT Looping Debt
Value of assets borrowed against PT collateral by PT looping positions, with chain, asset, category, maturity and debt-token breakdowns
Pendle: PT Looping Markets Summary
Active PT looping markets by size, with rates, leverage, remaining liquidity and share of venue borrowing
Pendle: PT Looping Max APY
Best achievable net looping APY at maximum leverage, by market and debt token
Pendle: PT Looping LTV
Debt as a share of PT collateral across the looping book, with chain, asset, category and maturity breakdowns
Pendle: PT Looping Leverage
PT held per dollar of principal across the looping book
Pendle: PT Looping Available Liquidity
Unused borrow capacity in each market's debt asset, by market and debt token
Pendle: PT Looping Fees by Market
Service fees Pendle earns from PT looping, by collateral asset
Pendle: PT Looping Swap Volume
PT swap volume on Pendle's AMM generated by looping positions, by direction and collateral asset
Pendle: PT Looping Top 25 Positions
The 25 largest PT looping positions by collateral, with the yield each locked in against the current market rate
Pendle: PT Looping Liquidations
Collateral seized and debt repaid when PT looping positions are liquidated on their lending venue
Pendle: PT Looping Margin to Liquidation
Share of PT collateral by how much margin is left before its lending venue can liquidate the position