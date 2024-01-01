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Meteora

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Meteora.

Meteora Financials

  • Volume: Total spot volume across the three main pools on Meteora:

    • Dynamic Liquidity Market Maker (DLMM)
    • Dynamic Automated Market Maker (DAMM)
    • Dynamic Bonding Curve (DBC)

  • Fees: Total fees earned. Includes LP fees, partner fees, and revenue to Meteora

  • Revenue: Protocol Fee is a percentage of the Dynamic Fee (total swap fee i.e. base + variable fee). Meteora takes around 20% of fees for DAMM pools as revenue and 5% for DLMM pools

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