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Bitcoin ETFEthereum ETF

Ethereum ETF Tracker

24h Volume: $478.40M |

Total Marketcap: $11.52B

Last update:

Ticker
Issuer

Ticker

ETF Name
Type

Status

Price

M.Cap

Marketcap
Fee Waiver

Fee Waiver

Fee

Fee

AUM

Volume

24h Volume
Custodian
Next Deadline
Final Deadline
ETHA
BlackRock

ETHA

iShares Ethereum TrustSpot

Running

$17.520.17%

$7.39B

$7.39B--$7.37B

$16.97M

$297.35M2024-01-252024-08-07
ETHE
Grayscale

ETHE

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (Re-File) ConversionSpot

Running

$18.850.32%

$2.94B

$2.94B--$3.46B

$1.75M

$32.93M2024-01-012024-06-18
FETH
Fidelity

FETH

Fidelity Ethereum FundSpot

Running

$23.140.35%

$962.62M

$962.62M--$1.34B

$1.36M

$31.39M2024-01-212024-08-03
ETHV
VanEck

ETHV

VanEck Ethereum ETFSpot

Running

$33.930.24%

$117.91M

$117.91M--$117.99M

$20.30K

$688.78K2023-12-252024-05-23
EETH
ProShares

EETH

ProShares Ether Strategy ETFFutures

Running

$28.660.37%

$33.42M

$33.42M--$51.78M

$23.70K

$679.12K--
CETH
21Shares US LLC

CETH

21shares Core Ethereum ETFSpot

Running

$11.600.52%

$39.18M

$39.18M--$39.14M

$2.20M

$25.51M--
EFUT
VanEck

EFUT

VanEck Ethereum Strategy ETFFutures

Running

-

$19.63M

$19.63M--$19.67M

---
ARKZ
Ark Invest/ 21Shares

ARKZ

ARK 21Shares Active Ethereum Futures Strategy ETFFutures

Running

-

$10.66M

$10.66M-450.00%$6.79M

---
AETH
Bitwise

AETH

Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETFFutures

Running

$35.770.13%

$2.49M

$2.49M--$2.58M

$1.30K

$46.50K--
Roundhill

Roundhill Ether Strategy ETFFutures

Pending

-

----

---
ETHG
Grayscale

ETHG

Grayscale Ethereum Futures ETFFutures

Pending

-

----

---
Bitwise

Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Market Weight ETFFutures

Pending

-

----

---
ARKY
Ark Invest/ 21Shares

ARKY

Ark 21Shares Ethereum ETFSpot

Running

-

----

-2023-12-262024-05-24
BTF
Valkyrie

BTF

Valkyrie Bitcoin and Ether Strategy ETFFutures

Running

$21.49-0.08%

----

$8.90K

$191.26K--
Bitwise

Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETFFutures

Running

-

----

---
BITW
Bitwise

BITW

Bitwise 10 Crypto Index FundFutures

Running

$50.42-0.14%

----

$18.40K

$927.73K--
ProShares

ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETFFutures

Pending

-

----

---
EX
Kelly

EX

Kelly Ethereum Ether Strategy ETF Futures

Pending

-

----

---
SATO
Invesco/Galaxy

SATO

Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETFSpot

Running

$17.75-0.11%

----

$700.00

$12.43K2023-12-232024-07-05
Valkyrie

Valkyrie Ethereum Strategy ETFFutures

Pending

-

----

---
Hashdex

Hashdex Ethereum Nasdaq Ethereum ETFSpot

Pending

-

----

-2024-12-062024-05-30
BETH
ProShares

BETH

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETFFutures

Running

$43.64-0.25%

----

$500.00

$21.82K--
Direxion

Direxion Bitcoin Ether Strategy ETFFutures

Pending

-

----

---
BETE
ProShares

BETE

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETFFutures

Running

$37.59-0.10%

----

$600.00

$22.55K--
ETHU
Volatility Shares

ETHU

Volatility Shares Ether Strategy ETFFutures

Pending

$26.840.56%

----

$3.30M

$88.63M--

What is an Ethereum ETF?

An Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a financial instrument designed to offer exposure to ETH, the native asset of the Ethereum blockchain network.

Similar to a bitcoin ETF, an Ethereum ETF enables investors to benefit (or lose) based on changes in the underlying market without actually buying the digital asset itself. Crypto ETFs are often positioned as a means for traditional investors to access the digital asset market but avoiding some of the inherent volatility, security and technical challenges. 

What is the difference between ETH?

What is the difference between the digital asset ETH and an Ethereum ETF? Differences include the following:

  • Ownership: Unlike a typical digital asset investor who holds their crypto in a wallet address, ETF investors own shares in the related fund. That fund may either hold spot digital assets or derivatives tied to that asset.
  • Fees: Like other investment funds, an Ethereum ETF will be charged some form of management fee. By contrast, an ETH holder only pays a fee — also known as “gas” when conducting a transaction on the Ethereum network.
  • Trading: Ethereum ETFs are subject to the same trading day restrictions as other investment products. That means Monday thru Friday, instead of the 24/7 cycle typically experienced in the crypto market. 

Today, there is one type of Ethereum ETF available in the US market. This is the Ethereum futures ETF, which offers financial exposure to ETH futures. The first of these products were listed in the US in October 2023. 

Other companies are trying to create and launch spot Ethereum ETFs as part of a broader push for mainstream adoption. These include Grayscale Investments, a US-based asset management firm. 

To date, the SEC has not granted approval to a spot Ethereum ETF. 

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