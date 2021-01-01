Blockchain Financials

Network Revenue for Plasma consists of Network REV, which is a standardized metric that tracks blockchain value accrual generated by user activity. The metric tracks in-protocol transaction fees and any out-of-protocol tips that users pay for transaction execution. Therefore, it measures the monetary demand to transact on a blockchain.

In the case of Plasma, there are no out-of-protocol tips. All REV is generated by in-protocol transaction fees. Plasma relies on the same EIP-1559 fee mechanism as Ethereum, so there are two types of transaction fees.

Base Fees : The minimum fee required for a transaction to be included in a block.

: The minimum fee required for a transaction to be included in a block. Priority Fees: An additional fee to incentivize validators to prioritize and execute transactions.

There are currently no XPL emissions to validators. However, this may change in the future with Plasma's plan to progressively expand the validator set.

Incentives are actively being distributed using the portion of the XPL supply allocated to provide for DeFi incentives. These rewards are distributed via Merkl and are accounted for as users claim their rewards.