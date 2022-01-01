RAILGUN is onchain zero-knowledge privacy tooling for EVM-compatible networks. The protocol is deployed on Ethereum, Arbitrum One, Polygon, and BNB Chain, enabling private transactions within the security and liquidity of those networks.

RAILGUN allows users to move assets from public ERC-20 token balances into a shared private pool (shielding), then transact from within that private state without publicly revealing wallet identity, balances, or transaction intent. Assets inside the pool are represented as private balances rather than account-based balances, allowing users to prove ownership and validity without revealing which assets they control.