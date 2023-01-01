Crypto ETFsTreasury CompaniesFunding and M&ARevenue Leaderboard
App ComparisonCentralized ExchangesChain ComparisonL2 ComparisonLaunchpadsLendingSpot DEXs
BitmineSharpLinkForward Industries
AptosAvalancheBerachainBitcoinBNBCelestiaEthereumFogoMonadPlasmaPolygon PoSSKALESolanaStoryZcash
ArbitrumBaseCeloInkKatanaMegaETHOP MainnetUnichainWorldchainZKsync Era
AerodromeDriftedgeXEkuboEllipsis LabsFluidHumidiFiHyperliquidJupiterLighterMetaDAOMeteoraOrcaRaydiumTessera
AaveAriesHyperLendKaminoMorphoSpark
Veda
JitoMarinade
Ethena
PreStocks
AxiomBonkCollector CryptPolymarketPump.funSeekerVirtualsZora
AkashGEODNETHelium
Sunrise
OP SuperchainZKsync Elastic Network
Bitcoin ETFEthereum ETF

Ellipsis Labs

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Ellipsis Labs.

Ellipsis: Spot Volume by Exchange

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Ellipsis Labs

Both SolFi and Phoenix are DEXs on Solana that are developed by Ellipsis Labs.

  • Phoenix operates as a decentralized limit order book and was launched in 2023.
  • SolFi launched in late 2024 and operates as a private AMM. They are one of three largest private AMMs on Solana with ZeroFi and Obric being the other two. Liquidity on SolFi is priced via oracle updates and is a more active way for liquidity provision than the passive system of x*y=k.
  • Gavel is a token distribution and liquidity bootstrapping platform designed to move the token distribution process on-chain while facilitating on-chain price discovery without exposing users to toxic MEV.

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryBrand KitContact