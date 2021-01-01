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Compound

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Compound.

OverviewFinancialsLending MarketsInterest Rates

Compound: Revenue

Total revenue collected across Compound markets (net interest income + liquidation revenue)

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Compound: Current Deposits

Current total value of assets deposited in Compound markets

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Compound: Current Loans

Current total value of outstanding loans borrowed from Compound markets

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Compound: Deposits

Total value of assets deposited in Compound markets

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Compound: Outstanding Loans

Total value of outstanding loans borrowed from Compound markets

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Compound: Interest

Interest generated by borrowers across Compound markets

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Compound: Stablecoin Yield

Market-weighted stablecoin supply APY on Compound (30-day average) vs. lending market and 3-month treasury benchmarks (raw daily)

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