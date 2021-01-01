Compound
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Compound.
Compound: Revenue
Total revenue collected across Compound markets (net interest income + liquidation revenue)
Compound: Current Deposits
Current total value of assets deposited in Compound markets
Compound: Current Loans
Current total value of outstanding loans borrowed from Compound markets
Compound: Deposits
Total value of assets deposited in Compound markets
Compound: Outstanding Loans
Total value of outstanding loans borrowed from Compound markets
Compound: Interest
Interest generated by borrowers across Compound markets
Compound: Stablecoin Yield
Market-weighted stablecoin supply APY on Compound (30-day average) vs. lending market and 3-month treasury benchmarks (raw daily)