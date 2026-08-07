Pendle
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Pendle.
Pendle: PENDLE Market Cap
PENDLE market cap on a circulating-supply basis
Pendle: PENDLE Staked
PENDLE staked in sPENDLE or locked in vePENDLE
Pendle: PENDLE Supply
PENDLE total supply, split by chain and by circulating
Pendle: PENDLE Market Cap and Price
PENDLE price with market cap on a circulating basis and FDV on a total-supply basis
Pendle: PENDLE Holders by Sector
PENDLE token balances by holder sector
Pendle: PENDLE Staking
PENDLE staked across sPENDLE and vePENDLE, in tokens and USD
Pendle: vePENDLE Locked by Expiry
PENDLE locked in vePENDLE, grouped by the month the lock expires
Pendle: Gross Staking Flow
PENDLE staked in and unstaked out, in USD, across sPENDLE and vePENDLE
Pendle: Net Staking Flow
Net PENDLE staking flow, in USD, across sPENDLE and vePENDLE
Pendle: sPENDLE Staking APR
Annualized sPENDLE staker APR per 14-day reward epoch
Pendle: Revenue Share to Holders
USD value of protocol revenue shared with PENDLE holders, by reward token
Pendle: PENDLE Buybacks
PENDLE bought back with protocol revenue, in tokens and USD
Pendle: PENDLE Buyback Transactions
Individual PENDLE buyback trades, most recent first
Pendle: PENDLE Spot Volume
PENDLE spot volume by chain, DEX and pair, excluding the Pendle AMM
Pendle: PENDLE DEX Liquidity
PENDLE held in spot DEX pools, by chain