Introducing Agentic Detection : Asset monitoring built for the AI EraLearn More

Pendle

Pendle

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Pendle.

OverviewFinancialsPENDLE TokenMarketsTerm StructureBorosPT LoopingDeFi Integrations

Pendle: PENDLE Market Cap

PENDLE market cap on a circulating-supply basis

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: PENDLE Staked

PENDLE staked in sPENDLE or locked in vePENDLE

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: PENDLE Supply

PENDLE total supply, split by chain and by circulating

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: PENDLE Market Cap and Price

PENDLE price with market cap on a circulating basis and FDV on a total-supply basis

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: PENDLE Holders by Sector

PENDLE token balances by holder sector

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: PENDLE Staking

PENDLE staked across sPENDLE and vePENDLE, in tokens and USD

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: vePENDLE Locked by Expiry

PENDLE locked in vePENDLE, grouped by the month the lock expires

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: Gross Staking Flow

PENDLE staked in and unstaked out, in USD, across sPENDLE and vePENDLE

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: Net Staking Flow

Net PENDLE staking flow, in USD, across sPENDLE and vePENDLE

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: sPENDLE Staking APR

Annualized sPENDLE staker APR per 14-day reward epoch

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: Revenue Share to Holders

USD value of protocol revenue shared with PENDLE holders, by reward token

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: PENDLE Buybacks

PENDLE bought back with protocol revenue, in tokens and USD

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: PENDLE Buyback Transactions

Individual PENDLE buyback trades, most recent first

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: PENDLE Spot Volume

PENDLE spot volume by chain, DEX and pair, excluding the Pendle AMM

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Pendle: PENDLE DEX Liquidity

PENDLE held in spot DEX pools, by chain

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

PodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutCareersContactBrand Kit

Resources

API DocsTrust & EthicsPrivacyTerms of ServiceGlossary