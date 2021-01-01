JustLend
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for JustLend.
JustLend: Revenue
Total revenue collected across JustLend markets (net interest income + liquidation revenue)
JustLend: Current Deposits
Current total value of assets deposited in JustLend markets
JustLend: Current Loans
Current total value of outstanding loans borrowed from JustLend markets
JustLend: Deposits
Total value of assets deposited in JustLend markets
JustLend: Outstanding Loans
Total value of outstanding loans borrowed from JustLend markets
JustLend: Interest
Interest generated by borrowers across JustLend markets
JustLend: Stablecoin Yield
Market-weighted stablecoin supply APY on JustLend (30-day average) vs. lending market and 3-month treasury benchmarks (raw daily)