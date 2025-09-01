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Pendle

Pendle

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Pendle.

OverviewFinancialsPENDLE TokenMarketsTerm StructureBorosPT LoopingDeFi Integrations

Pendle: Protocol Revenue

Protocol revenue by product and fee source across Pendle V2, Boros and sPENDLE staking

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Pendle: Market Revenue

Revenue from the sources attributable to an individual Pendle V2 market

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Pendle: Partner Reward Revenue

Fees earned on partner incentive tokens routed through Pendle

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Pendle: sPENDLE Unstake Fees

Fees charged on instant exits from sPENDLE staking

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Pendle: Boros Revenue

Boros fee revenue by fee type

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Pendle: Primary Treasury Balances

Holdings of the primary treasury wallet by asset class, marked to market

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Pendle: Market Fee Margin

Annualised protocol fee as a share of PT notional, 7-day moving average

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Pendle: Market Net Contribution

Protocol fees against the LP incentives paid to earn them, and the net

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Pendle: Buybacks and PENDLE Emissions

PENDLE buybacks against gauge, AIM and co-incentive and limit-order emissions

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Pendle: Market Emissions

PENDLE LP incentives by market, asset and chain, on an accrual basis

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Pendle: PENDLE Buybacks

PENDLE bought back with protocol revenue, in tokens and USD

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Pendle: PENDLE Buyback Transactions

Individual PENDLE buyback trades, most recent first

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Pendle: Primary Treasury Balance Sheet

End-of-period holdings of the primary treasury wallet by asset class

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