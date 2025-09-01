Pendle
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Pendle.
Pendle: Protocol Revenue
Protocol revenue by product and fee source across Pendle V2, Boros and sPENDLE staking
Pendle: Market Revenue
Revenue from the sources attributable to an individual Pendle V2 market
Pendle: Partner Reward Revenue
Fees earned on partner incentive tokens routed through Pendle
Pendle: sPENDLE Unstake Fees
Fees charged on instant exits from sPENDLE staking
Pendle: Boros Revenue
Boros fee revenue by fee type
Pendle: Primary Treasury Balances
Holdings of the primary treasury wallet by asset class, marked to market
Pendle: Market Fee Margin
Annualised protocol fee as a share of PT notional, 7-day moving average
Pendle: Market Net Contribution
Protocol fees against the LP incentives paid to earn them, and the net
Pendle: Buybacks and PENDLE Emissions
PENDLE buybacks against gauge, AIM and co-incentive and limit-order emissions
Pendle: Market Emissions
PENDLE LP incentives by market, asset and chain, on an accrual basis
Pendle: PENDLE Buybacks
PENDLE bought back with protocol revenue, in tokens and USD
Pendle: PENDLE Buyback Transactions
Individual PENDLE buyback trades, most recent first
Pendle: Primary Treasury Balance Sheet
End-of-period holdings of the primary treasury wallet by asset class