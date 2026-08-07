Pendle
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Pendle.
Lending
Pendle: Lending PT Collateral
PT supplied to EVM lending markets, by venue, chain and market
Pendle: Lending PT Related Loans
Debt borrowed against PT collateral, by venue, chain and debt asset
Pendle: Lending PT Implied Yield, Borrow Rates and Spread
PT Yield, Borrow APY and Spread by venue and asset
Pendle: Lending Loan to Value
Debt against PT collateral, weighted by collateral, in cents of debt per dollar posted
Pendle: Lending Summary
Active PT lending markets above $1k, with yield and debt asset
Morpho Vault: Pendle Ecosystem USDC
Pendle: Morpho Vault Net APY
Post-fee base yield plus Merkl PENDLE incentive
Pendle: Morpho Vault Total Deposits
Vault deposits in USDC
Pendle: Morpho Vault Total Depositors
Wallets holding vault shares
Pendle: Morpho Vault Balances
Deposits, withdrawable liquidity and loans outstanding for the Pendle Ecosystem USDC Morpho vault
Pendle: Morpho Vault Rates
Pendle Ecosystem USDC Morpho vault yield and the rates of the markets it lends to
Pendle: Morpho Vault Depositors
Depositor count for the Pendle USDC Morpho vault, total and by position size
Pendle: Morpho Vault Deposits
Depositor capital in the Pendle USDC Morpho vault, top 10 against the rest and by size
Pendle: Morpho Vault Exposure Summary
Pendle Ecosystem USDC Vault position and its share of each Morpho Blue market
PT Bridging
Pendle: PT Bridge Flows
PT bridged in and out, measured on the source chain
Pendle: PT Net Bridged
Mark-to-market PT held off its source chain
DEX
Pendle: PENDLE Spot Volume
PENDLE spot volume by chain, DEX and pair, excluding the Pendle AMM
Pendle: PENDLE DEX Liquidity
PENDLE held in spot DEX pools, by chain
Token supply
Pendle: Addressable Market and Capture Rate
Assets deployed in Pendle against the supply of the assets it lists, and the capture rate
Pendle: SY vs Token Supply
SY deployed in Pendle against the issued supply of the same underlying token
Pendle: SY vs Token Supply Summary
SY against issued supply per chain and asset, for every SY above $100k