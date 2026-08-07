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Pendle

Pendle

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Pendle.

OverviewFinancialsPENDLE TokenMarketsTerm StructureBorosPT LoopingDeFi Integrations

Lending

Pendle: Lending PT Collateral

PT supplied to EVM lending markets, by venue, chain and market

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Pendle: Lending PT Related Loans

Debt borrowed against PT collateral, by venue, chain and debt asset

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Pendle: Lending PT Implied Yield, Borrow Rates and Spread

PT Yield, Borrow APY and Spread by venue and asset

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Pendle: Lending Loan to Value

Debt against PT collateral, weighted by collateral, in cents of debt per dollar posted

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Pendle: Lending Summary

Active PT lending markets above $1k, with yield and debt asset

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Morpho Vault: Pendle Ecosystem USDC

Pendle: Morpho Vault Net APY

Post-fee base yield plus Merkl PENDLE incentive

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Pendle: Morpho Vault Total Depositors

Wallets holding vault shares

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Pendle: Morpho Vault Balances

Deposits, withdrawable liquidity and loans outstanding for the Pendle Ecosystem USDC Morpho vault

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Pendle: Morpho Vault Rates

Pendle Ecosystem USDC Morpho vault yield and the rates of the markets it lends to

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Pendle: Morpho Vault Depositors

Depositor count for the Pendle USDC Morpho vault, total and by position size

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Pendle: Morpho Vault Deposits

Depositor capital in the Pendle USDC Morpho vault, top 10 against the rest and by size

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Pendle: Morpho Vault Exposure Summary

Pendle Ecosystem USDC Vault position and its share of each Morpho Blue market

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PT Bridging

Pendle: PT Bridge Flows

PT bridged in and out, measured on the source chain

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Pendle: PT Net Bridged

Mark-to-market PT held off its source chain

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DEX

Pendle: PENDLE Spot Volume

PENDLE spot volume by chain, DEX and pair, excluding the Pendle AMM

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Pendle: PENDLE DEX Liquidity

PENDLE held in spot DEX pools, by chain

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Token supply

Pendle: Addressable Market and Capture Rate

Assets deployed in Pendle against the supply of the assets it lists, and the capture rate

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Pendle: SY vs Token Supply

SY deployed in Pendle against the issued supply of the same underlying token

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Pendle: SY vs Token Supply Summary

SY against issued supply per chain and asset, for every SY above $100k

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