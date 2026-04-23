Trust and Ethics

Why We’re Here

Blockworks is an information platform that sits at the center of the crypto industry. We transform raw, complex data and facts into actionable research, alpha-driven insights, and world-class events. The result is transparency and confidence. We enable investors, operators, and institutions to see past the noise, make better decisions, and drive the industry forward.

What We Stand For

Your trust is our greatest asset. We are dedicated to earning that trust by providing accurate, ethical information and insights on the world of cryptocurrency and digital assets without answering to anyone or anything but the objective truth.

Company Standards:

Blockworks comprises three core pillars: media, research/data, and events. Each of these pillars require content standards, but what applies to one arm of the business may not be applicable to another. All Blockworks information and insights adhere to the following company standards, and additional standards for each respective pillar are listed farther down.

Ownership: From inception until May of 2023, Blockworks was privately owned by our two founders (Mike Ippolito and Jason Yanowitz) and had no ownership connections to cryptocurrency companies, exchanges, or any issuer of cryptocurrency. In May of 2023 we secured a $12 million dollar investment led by 10T Holdings with participation from Framework Ventures and Santiago Santos. You can see more about our financial disclosures including asset ownership and angel investments in our Financial Disclosures.

Content Independence: Our content, whether podcasts or research or events, is completely independent of any influence or input from our sponsors and investors, unless expressly stated as sponsored content (see below).

Sponsored Content: Blockworks is committed to full transparency on all sponsored content. While sponsored content does occasionally appear across the site, newsletters, podcasts, and events, it is always flagged as such in the clearest, most explicit manner possible for each respective medium.

Financial Disclosures: Blockworks founders and editorial, podcast and research teams are required to disclose any material holdings, defined as $5,000 or more, of digital assets. Disclosures are updated quarterly and can be found on our Financial Disclosures page.

Corrections, Clarifications and Updates: While we strive for accuracy in our work, we are also a fast-paced, hard-working organization. We are not perfect. We encourage our subjects, guests, and the general public to contact us and suggest corrections, clarifications, and updates when they see the need. Contact us.

Plagiarism: Blockworks has a zero-tolerance policy regarding plagiarism. Where our content is based on other articles, reports, press releases, written statements, or social media postings, we will identify the source of that information.

No Investment Advice: Blockworks media, events, and research are intended for informational purposes only and should never be construed as financial or investment advice. If you are interested in Blockworks advisory services, please contact us here.

Media Standards:

Blockworks media is committed to offering authentic, accurate information, insights and opinions.

News

Transparency and Credibility: Blockworks News (2021-2025) achieved a perfect score from NewsGuard, reflecting our adherence to high standards of transparency and credibility.​

Artificial Intelligence: Blockworks may use AI as an additive tool in the content process where outputs are independently checked for accuracy.

Formats and Attachments: Blockworks staff are strongly discouraged from opening PDF documents and Word docs due to the risks involved with attachments. We prefer that information be shared as in-line emails or as Google Docs open for viewing.

Podcasts

Disclaimers and Disclosures: The views expressed on our podcasts are solely the opinion of the hosts, co-hosts and guests, and they do not represent the views of Blockworks as a whole. Our podcasts are for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as financial or investment advice.

Advertisements and Sponsorships: We sell advertisements and sponsorship packages across our podcast slate. Ads and sponsored content are always identified as such within the podcast and do not represent the personal endorsement of the host, co-host or guest(s).

Personal Investments and Conflicts: Podcasts may cover assets or organizations in which our hosts, co-hosts or someone on the team might be personally invested. However, we make every good-faith effort to disclose conflicts of interest via the financial disclosures site, episode/series descriptions, and the podcast content itself.

Content Review: Content review — including cuts, revisions, edits, etc. — are the sole discretion of the podcast team. Blockworks podcasts do not accept content revisions or input from external parties. This includes (but is not limited to) investors, sponsors, guests and/or their affiliated organizations. If you wish to request a correction, see our corporate “corrections, clarifications and updates” policy above.

Guest Appearances: Our podcasts feature guests who offer authentic value to our audiences. Anyone — including current/former sponsors, investors and/or employees — may pitch themselves as a podcast guest. However, guest selection is the sole discretion of the podcast team and is under no influence from external sources, investors, sponsors, etc.

Social Media

We strive to ensure that our social media posts are accurate and factual. We welcome feedback and corrections.

Note that our hosts, guests and staff may operate their own social media accounts, and Blockworks has no control over, or input into, what they may post on their own accounts.

Events Standards:

Blockworks is dedicated to fostering open dialogue and knowledge sharing through our events, including conferences, roundtables, and webinars.

Content Integrity: Event programming is curated to provide unbiased and informative content, free from external influence.​ Occasionally, we may engage in sponsored sessions, speakers or webinars. All sponsors are listed on the event website and sponsored sessions are indicated on event agendas.

Moderation: Staff members may occasionally moderate content within their area of coverage at our flagship conferences.

Research Standards:

Our research division is committed to delivering unbiased, data-driven analysis to inform and empower our subscribers.​

Analytical Independence : Research is conducted free from external pressures, ensuring unbiased insights.​



: Research is conducted free from external pressures, ensuring unbiased insights.​ Disclosure of Interests: Researchers disclose any potential conflicts of interest, including significant holdings in digital assets, as outlined in our Financial Disclosures.​

Methodological Transparency: We provide clear explanations of our research methodologies and data sources to enable readers to assess the validity of our findings.

For more information or questions, please visit our Contact Page.

Last updated October 31, 2025.