Follow these guidelines when promoting Blockworks in marketing communications, including advertising, articles, websites, and printed promotions.
Our logo merges the structured precision of institutional data with the openness of a transparent market. The isometric cube rendered through deliberate scan lines speaks to Blockworks as a tool for surfacing insights from the depths of endless data. These formal qualities reflect our mission to bring transparency and trust to crypto.
Please follow these guidelines precisely to allow the Blockworks brand to be used as intended. Consistent and correct usage of visual space, sizing, our logo, and color is essential to maintaining the integrity and equity of the brand we are building. Any application that falls outside of these guidelines should be reviewed and approved by the Blockworks brand team before use.
The area around the logo should always provide ample space so that the balance and wholeness of the logo are not crowded or constrained by external elements. The diagrams show the correct amount of space that should surround the logo. No accompanying text, images, or logos should appear in this area.
160px
To ensure readability and legibility of the brand mark, logotype and lockup across all screens and digital devices the logo should not be used at sizes below 160px wide.
Whenever possible, the logo should appear on the primary black or white backgrounds. These applications reflect our core brand values and are suitable for instances when a quieter brand presence is necessary, such as a header on a website or letterhead and business card.
Do not alter, add effects, re-color, modify, stretch, or recreate our symbol, logomark, or wordmark in any way. Always use the approved files provided in this kit, and never attempt to redraw or reconstruct any element of the logo from memory or reference.
Salt Flat
Pantone 663 C
Obsidian
Pantone Black C
Amethyst
Pantone 2665 C
Please direct inquiries to [email protected]
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Blockworks Inc.
133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011
Blockworks Network