Usage Guidelines Please follow these guidelines precisely to allow the Blockworks brand to be used as intended. Consistent and correct usage of visual space, sizing, our logo, and color is essential to maintaining the integrity and equity of the brand we are building. Any application that falls outside of these guidelines should be reviewed and approved by the Blockworks brand team before use.

Visual Clearance The area around the logo should always provide ample space so that the balance and wholeness of the logo are not crowded or constrained by external elements. The diagrams show the correct amount of space that should surround the logo. No accompanying text, images, or logos should appear in this area.

Minimum Size 160px To ensure readability and legibility of the brand mark, logotype and lockup across all screens and digital devices the logo should not be used at sizes below 160px wide.

Color Whenever possible, the logo should appear on the primary black or white backgrounds. These applications reflect our core brand values and are suitable for instances when a quieter brand presence is necessary, such as a header on a website or letterhead and business card.