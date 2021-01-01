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Funding and M&A

All-in-one capital activity dashboard tracking venture fundraising, M&A deals, and debt financing across the crypto industry. Analyze investor trends, strategic acquisitions, and non-dilutive funding with detailed data on deal size, participants, and valuation trends.

Our Funding and M&A dashboard puts every capital markets event at your fingertips in one searchable interface. Powered by RootData and enriched by Blockworks Research, the dashboard delivers real-time crypto fundraising data, M&A deals, and debt financing activity for capital allocators to keep track of market deal flow. 

Why Track Crypto Capital Activity?

Deal flow reveals where builders, strategic buyers, and lenders are actually deploying capital. Following venture capital or crypto M&A deals helps founders and investors benchmark valuations and spot funding trends. This overview tab gives you a high-level view of all capital transactions across the industry. Click into the Fundraising, M&A, or Debt Financing tabs for a more granular look into these subsectors. 

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The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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