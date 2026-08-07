Tydro
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Tydro.
Tydro is a whitelabel instance of Aave V3 operated by the Ink Foundation on Ink, launched under an Aave DAO governance license (approved July 2025). Protocol revenue generated by the instance is shared with the Aave DAO.
Tydro: Deposits, Loans, and Liquidity
Deposits, loans, and available liquidity in the Tydro market. Liquidity = deposits not currently out on loan.
Tydro: Current Deposits
Current total value of assets deposited in the Tydro market
Tydro: Current Loans
Current total value of outstanding loans borrowed from the Tydro market
Tydro: Deposits
Total value of assets deposited in the Tydro market
Tydro: Outstanding Loans
Total value of outstanding loans borrowed from the Tydro market
Tydro: Utilization Rates
Utilization rate (borrow / deposit) of assets in the Tydro market
Tydro: Available Liquidity
Liquidity available to be borrowed, by asset in the Tydro market (deposits minus loans, floored at zero)
Tydro: Markets
Summary data for assets listed in the Tydro market
Tydro: Net Deposit Flows
Net inflows and outflows of assets deposited into the Tydro market, by asset
Tydro: Net Borrow Flows
Net issuance and repayments of loans in the Tydro market, by asset
Tydro: Gross Deposit Flows
Gross inflows and outflows of assets deposited into the Tydro market
Tydro: Gross Borrow Flows
Gross issuance and repayment of loans in the Tydro market