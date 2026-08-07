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Tydro

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Tydro.

OverviewFinancialsLending MarketsInterest Rates

Tydro is a whitelabel instance of Aave V3 operated by the Ink Foundation on Ink, launched under an Aave DAO governance license (approved July 2025). Protocol revenue generated by the instance is shared with the Aave DAO.

Tydro: Deposits, Loans, and Liquidity

Deposits, loans, and available liquidity in the Tydro market. Liquidity = deposits not currently out on loan.

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Tydro: Current Deposits

Current total value of assets deposited in the Tydro market

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Tydro: Current Loans

Current total value of outstanding loans borrowed from the Tydro market

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Tydro: Deposits

Total value of assets deposited in the Tydro market

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Tydro: Outstanding Loans

Total value of outstanding loans borrowed from the Tydro market

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Tydro: Utilization Rates

Utilization rate (borrow / deposit) of assets in the Tydro market

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Tydro: Available Liquidity

Liquidity available to be borrowed, by asset in the Tydro market (deposits minus loans, floored at zero)

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Tydro: Markets

Summary data for assets listed in the Tydro market

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Tydro: Net Deposit Flows

Net inflows and outflows of assets deposited into the Tydro market, by asset

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Tydro: Net Borrow Flows

Net issuance and repayments of loans in the Tydro market, by asset

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Tydro: Gross Deposit Flows

Gross inflows and outflows of assets deposited into the Tydro market

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Tydro: Gross Borrow Flows

Gross issuance and repayment of loans in the Tydro market

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