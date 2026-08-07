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Dolomite

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Dolomite.

OverviewFinancialsLending MarketsInterest Rates

Dolomite: Protocol Revenue

Protocol revenue generated by Dolomite (treasury net interest income + liquidation fee revenue)

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Dolomite: Current Deposits

Current total value of assets deposited in the Dolomite market

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Dolomite: Current Loans

Current total value of outstanding loans borrowed from the Dolomite market

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Dolomite: Deposits

Total value of assets deposited in the Dolomite market

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Dolomite: Outstanding Loans

Total value of outstanding loans borrowed from the Dolomite market

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Dolomite: Interest

Interest generated by borrowers in the Dolomite market

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Dolomite: Stablecoin Yield

Market-weighted stablecoin supply APY on Dolomite (30-day average) vs. lending market and 3-month treasury benchmarks (raw daily)

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