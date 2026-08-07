Dolomite
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Dolomite.
Dolomite: Protocol Revenue
Protocol revenue generated by Dolomite (treasury net interest income + liquidation fee revenue)
Dolomite: Current Deposits
Current total value of assets deposited in the Dolomite market
Dolomite: Current Loans
Current total value of outstanding loans borrowed from the Dolomite market
Dolomite: Deposits
Total value of assets deposited in the Dolomite market
Dolomite: Outstanding Loans
Total value of outstanding loans borrowed from the Dolomite market
Dolomite: Interest
Interest generated by borrowers in the Dolomite market
Dolomite: Stablecoin Yield
Market-weighted stablecoin supply APY on Dolomite (30-day average) vs. lending market and 3-month treasury benchmarks (raw daily)