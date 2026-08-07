Lista DAO
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Lista DAO.
Lista: Protocol Revenue
Protocol revenue generated by Lista, the treasury's share of borrower interest
Lista: Current Deposits
Current total value of assets deposited in the Lista lending market
Lista: Current Loans
Current total value of assets borrowed from the Lista lending market
Lista: Deposits
Total value of assets deposited in the Lista lending market
Lista: Outstanding Loans
Total value of assets borrowed from the Lista lending market
Lista: Interest
Interest paid by borrowers in the Lista lending market
Lista: Stablecoin Yield
Lista's market-weighted stablecoin supply APY (30-day average) vs. lending market and 3-month Treasury benchmarks (raw daily)