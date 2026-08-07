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Lista DAO

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Lista DAO.

OverviewFinancialsLending MarketsInterest RatesVaults

Lista: Protocol Revenue

Protocol revenue generated by Lista, the treasury's share of borrower interest

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Lista: Current Deposits

Current total value of assets deposited in the Lista lending market

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Lista: Current Loans

Current total value of assets borrowed from the Lista lending market

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Lista: Deposits

Total value of assets deposited in the Lista lending market

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Lista: Outstanding Loans

Total value of assets borrowed from the Lista lending market

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Lista: Interest

Interest paid by borrowers in the Lista lending market

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Lista: Stablecoin Yield

Lista's market-weighted stablecoin supply APY (30-day average) vs. lending market and 3-month Treasury benchmarks (raw daily)

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