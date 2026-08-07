Tydro
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Tydro.
Tydro is a whitelabel instance of Aave V3 operated by the Ink Foundation on Ink, launched under an Aave DAO governance license (approved July 2025). Protocol revenue generated by the instance is shared with the Aave DAO.
Tydro: Protocol Revenue
Protocol revenue generated by the Tydro instance (net interest income + liquidation revenue). Shared with the Aave DAO under the whitelabel license — Aave's own reporting books the full instance take as its 'Ink Core V3' market
Tydro Financials
Revenue
Tydro (Aave V3 whitelabel on Ink) generates revenue from multiple sources. Currently we track the following:
Net Interest Income: Portion of total interest generated through lending. The portion of interest collected varies by asset, set via each market's reserve factor.
Liquidation Fees: Portion of the liquidation penalty collected for reserves. Rates are set by governance and vary by asset.
Tydro: Net Interest Margin (NIM)
Net interest income / average interest bearing assets, 30 day MA
Tydro: Net Interest Income
Net interest income collected by Tydro
Tydro: Liquidation Revenue
Portion of the liquidation penalty directed to Tydro's reserves
Tydro: Net Interest Accrued
Net interest generated for depositors (gross interest less Tydro's take)
Tydro: Income Statement
Income and expenses from tracked operations. Protocol revenue on this instance is shared with the Aave DAO under the whitelabel license rather than retained by Tydro
Tydro: Cash Flow Statement
Onchain cash flows
Tydro: Balance Sheet
Tydro balance sheet snapshot