Tydro Financials

Revenue

Tydro (Aave V3 whitelabel on Ink) generates revenue from multiple sources. Currently we track the following:

Net Interest Income: Portion of total interest generated through lending. The portion of interest collected varies by asset, set via each market's reserve factor.

Liquidation Fees: Portion of the liquidation penalty collected for reserves. Rates are set by governance and vary by asset.