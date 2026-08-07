AaveCompoundCurvanceDolomiteEulerFluidHyperLendJustLendJupiterKaminoLista DAOMapleMorphoSparkTydroUSD.AIVenus

Tydro

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Tydro.

OverviewFinancialsLending MarketsInterest Rates

Tydro is a whitelabel instance of Aave V3 operated by the Ink Foundation on Ink, launched under an Aave DAO governance license (approved July 2025). Protocol revenue generated by the instance is shared with the Aave DAO.

Tydro: Protocol Revenue

Protocol revenue generated by the Tydro instance (net interest income + liquidation revenue). Shared with the Aave DAO under the whitelabel license — Aave's own reporting books the full instance take as its 'Ink Core V3' market

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Tydro Financials

Revenue

Tydro (Aave V3 whitelabel on Ink) generates revenue from multiple sources. Currently we track the following:

Net Interest Income: Portion of total interest generated through lending. The portion of interest collected varies by asset, set via each market's reserve factor.

Liquidation Fees: Portion of the liquidation penalty collected for reserves. Rates are set by governance and vary by asset.

Tydro: Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Net interest income / average interest bearing assets, 30 day MA

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Tydro: Net Interest Income

Net interest income collected by Tydro

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Tydro: Liquidation Revenue

Portion of the liquidation penalty directed to Tydro's reserves

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Tydro: Net Interest Accrued

Net interest generated for depositors (gross interest less Tydro's take)

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Tydro: Income Statement

Income and expenses from tracked operations. Protocol revenue on this instance is shared with the Aave DAO under the whitelabel license rather than retained by Tydro

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Tydro: Cash Flow Statement

Onchain cash flows

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Tydro: Balance Sheet

Tydro balance sheet snapshot

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