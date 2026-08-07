Tydro
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Tydro.
Tydro is a whitelabel instance of Aave V3 operated by the Ink Foundation on Ink, launched under an Aave DAO governance license (approved July 2025). Protocol revenue generated by the instance is shared with the Aave DAO.
Tydro: Stablecoin Yield
Tydro's market-weighted stablecoin supply and borrow APY vs. the lending sector average and the 3-month US Treasury yield (30-day trailing average)
Tydro: Stablecoin Supply Rate
30-day trailing average stablecoin supply APY in the Tydro market
Tydro: Stablecoin Borrow Rate
30-day trailing average stablecoin borrow APY in the Tydro market
Tydro: Stablecoin Yield
Market-weighted stablecoin supply APY on Tydro (30-day average) vs. lending market and 3-month treasury benchmarks (raw daily)
Tydro: Stablecoin Yield Spread
Stablecoin supply APY vs. the lending sector average, in bps, by asset in the Tydro market. The 0 line marks the benchmark itself (30-day trailing average).
Tydro: Stablecoin Time-Weighted Return
Time-weighted return for Tydro stablecoins vs. the lending market rate and 3M Treasury. Market-days < $100k or > 500% APY excluded; windows need ≥90% observed days.
Tydro: Stablecoin Market Performance
Trailing net time-weighted returns (1W / 1M / 3M / 1Y). Market-days < $100k or > 500% APY excluded. A dash means younger than the window or insufficient observed days.
Tydro: Blockchain Asset Supply APY
Blockchain asset (WETH/kBTC) supply APY by asset in the Tydro market, vs. the lending sector average and 3-month US Treasury yield (30-day trailing average; benchmarks raw daily)
Tydro: Blockchain Asset Yield Spread
Blockchain asset supply APY vs. the lending sector's stablecoin average, in bps, by asset in the Tydro market. The 0 line marks the benchmark itself (30-day trailing average).
Tydro: Blockchain Asset Time-Weighted Return
Time-weighted return for Tydro blockchain-asset markets vs. the lending market rate and 3M Treasury. Market-days < $100k or > 500% APY excluded; windows need ≥90% observed days.
Tydro: Blockchain Asset Market Performance
Trailing net time-weighted returns (1W / 1M / 3M / 1Y). Market-days < $100k or > 500% APY excluded. A dash means younger than the window or insufficient observed days.