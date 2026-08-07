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Venus

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Venus.

OverviewFinancialsLending MarketsInterest Rates

Venus: Revenue

Total revenue collected across tracked sources. Net interest income and liquidation revenue are both populated; origination fees, other fees, flash loan fees, and royalties are modeled in the schema but not yet populated upstream.

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Venus: Current Deposits

Current total value of assets deposited in Venus markets

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Venus: Current Loans

Current total value of outstanding loans borrowed from Venus markets

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Venus: Deposits

Total value of assets deposited in Venus markets

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Venus: Outstanding Loans

Total value of outstanding loans borrowed from Venus markets

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Venus: Interest

Interest generated by borrowers across Venus markets

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Venus: Stablecoin Yield

Market-weighted stablecoin supply APY on Venus (30-day average) vs. lending market and 3-month treasury benchmarks (raw daily)

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