Venus
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Venus.
Venus: Revenue
Total revenue collected across tracked sources. Net interest income and liquidation revenue are both populated; origination fees, other fees, flash loan fees, and royalties are modeled in the schema but not yet populated upstream.
Venus: Current Deposits
Current total value of assets deposited in Venus markets
Venus: Current Loans
Current total value of outstanding loans borrowed from Venus markets
Venus: Deposits
Total value of assets deposited in Venus markets
Venus: Outstanding Loans
Total value of outstanding loans borrowed from Venus markets
Venus: Interest
Interest generated by borrowers across Venus markets
Venus: Stablecoin Yield
Market-weighted stablecoin supply APY on Venus (30-day average) vs. lending market and 3-month treasury benchmarks (raw daily)