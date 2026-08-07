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Curvance

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Curvance.

OverviewLending MarketsFinancialsInterest Rates

Curvance: Protocol Revenue

Protocol revenue generated by Curvance (treasury interest only)

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Curvance: Current Deposits

Current total value of assets deposited across Curvance's isolated lending markets on Monad

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Curvance: Current Loans

Current total value of outstanding loans borrowed from Curvance's isolated lending markets on Monad

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Curvance: Deposits

Total value of assets deposited across Curvance's isolated lending markets on Monad

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Curvance: Outstanding Loans

Total value of outstanding loans borrowed from Curvance's isolated lending markets on Monad

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Curvance: Interest

Interest generated by borrowers across Curvance's isolated lending markets on Monad

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Curvance: Market Yield

Curvance's market-weighted supply APY vs. sector and 3-month Treasury benchmarks

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