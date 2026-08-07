Curvance
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Curvance.
Curvance: Protocol Revenue
Protocol revenue generated by Curvance (treasury interest only)
Curvance: Current Deposits
Current total value of assets deposited across Curvance's isolated lending markets on Monad
Curvance: Current Loans
Current total value of outstanding loans borrowed from Curvance's isolated lending markets on Monad
Curvance: Deposits
Total value of assets deposited across Curvance's isolated lending markets on Monad
Curvance: Outstanding Loans
Total value of outstanding loans borrowed from Curvance's isolated lending markets on Monad
Curvance: Interest
Interest generated by borrowers across Curvance's isolated lending markets on Monad
Curvance: Market Yield
Curvance's market-weighted supply APY vs. sector and 3-month Treasury benchmarks