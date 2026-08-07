AaveCompoundCurvanceDolomiteEulerFluidHyperLendJustLendJupiterKaminoLista DAOMapleMorphoSparkTydroUSD.AIVenus

Tydro

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Tydro.

OverviewFinancialsLending MarketsInterest Rates

Tydro is a whitelabel instance of Aave V3 operated by the Ink Foundation on Ink, launched under an Aave DAO governance license (approved July 2025). Protocol revenue generated by the instance is shared with the Aave DAO.

Tydro: Protocol Revenue

Protocol revenue generated by the Tydro instance (net interest income + liquidation revenue). Shared with the Aave DAO under the whitelabel license — Aave's own reporting books the full instance take as its 'Ink Core V3' market

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Tydro: Current Deposits

Current total value of assets deposited in the Tydro market

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Tydro: Current Loans

Current total value of outstanding loans borrowed from the Tydro market

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Tydro: Deposits

Total value of assets deposited in the Tydro market

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Tydro: Outstanding Loans

Total value of outstanding loans borrowed from the Tydro market

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Tydro: Interest

Interest generated by borrowers in the Tydro market

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Tydro: Stablecoin Yield

Market-weighted stablecoin supply APY on Tydro (30-day average) vs. lending market and 3-month treasury benchmarks (raw daily)

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

PodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutCareersContactBrand Kit

Resources

API DocsTrust & EthicsPrivacyTerms of ServiceGlossary