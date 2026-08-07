Tydro
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Tydro.
Tydro is a whitelabel instance of Aave V3 operated by the Ink Foundation on Ink, launched under an Aave DAO governance license (approved July 2025). Protocol revenue generated by the instance is shared with the Aave DAO.
Tydro: Protocol Revenue
Protocol revenue generated by the Tydro instance (net interest income + liquidation revenue). Shared with the Aave DAO under the whitelabel license — Aave's own reporting books the full instance take as its 'Ink Core V3' market
Tydro: Current Deposits
Current total value of assets deposited in the Tydro market
Tydro: Current Loans
Current total value of outstanding loans borrowed from the Tydro market
Tydro: Deposits
Total value of assets deposited in the Tydro market
Tydro: Outstanding Loans
Total value of outstanding loans borrowed from the Tydro market
Tydro: Interest
Interest generated by borrowers in the Tydro market
Tydro: Stablecoin Yield
Market-weighted stablecoin supply APY on Tydro (30-day average) vs. lending market and 3-month treasury benchmarks (raw daily)