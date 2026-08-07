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Arc

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Arc.

OverviewFinancialsActivityStablecoinsLendingSpot DEXs

Arc: Network REV

Base and priority fees · USD

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Arc: Transaction Fees by Outcome

Successful and failed transactions · USD

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Arc network fees

Network REV is gross transaction fees: base fees plus priority fees, paid in USDC. Both accrue to block beneficiaries; gas fees are not burned. Beneficiary allocations are part of REV, not additional revenue or profit.

Arc: Gas Fees by Block Beneficiary

Network REV allocation · USD

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Arc: Fees Collected by Beneficiary

Quarter and year to date · USD

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