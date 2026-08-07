Arc
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Arc.
Arc: Network REV
Base and priority fees · USD
Arc: Transaction Fees by Outcome
Successful and failed transactions · USD
Arc network fees
Network REV is gross transaction fees: base fees plus priority fees, paid in USDC. Both accrue to block beneficiaries; gas fees are not burned. Beneficiary allocations are part of REV, not additional revenue or profit.
Arc: Gas Fees by Block Beneficiary
Network REV allocation · USD
Arc: Fees Collected by Beneficiary
Quarter and year to date · USD