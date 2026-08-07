Curvance
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Curvance.
Curvance: Market Yield
Curvance's market-weighted supply and borrow APY vs. sector and 3-month Treasury benchmarks
Curvance: Supply Rate
30-day trailing average market-weighted supply APY across all Curvance markets
Curvance: Borrow Rate
30-day trailing average market-weighted borrow APY across all Curvance markets
Curvance: Supply APY
Market-weighted supply APY by total, market, and asset vs. sector and 3-month Treasury benchmarks
Curvance: Yield Spread
Supply APY vs. the sector average, in bps, by total, market, and asset
Curvance: Time-Weighted Return
Time-weighted return for Curvance assets vs. the sector rate and 3-month Treasury
Curvance: Market Performance
Trailing net time-weighted return per market and asset