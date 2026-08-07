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Curvance

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Curvance.

OverviewLending MarketsFinancialsInterest Rates

Curvance: Market Yield

Curvance's market-weighted supply and borrow APY vs. sector and 3-month Treasury benchmarks

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Curvance: Supply Rate

30-day trailing average market-weighted supply APY across all Curvance markets

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Curvance: Borrow Rate

30-day trailing average market-weighted borrow APY across all Curvance markets

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Curvance: Supply APY

Market-weighted supply APY by total, market, and asset vs. sector and 3-month Treasury benchmarks

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Curvance: Yield Spread

Supply APY vs. the sector average, in bps, by total, market, and asset

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Curvance: Time-Weighted Return

Time-weighted return for Curvance assets vs. the sector rate and 3-month Treasury

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Curvance: Market Performance

Trailing net time-weighted return per market and asset

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