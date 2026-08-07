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Curvance

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Curvance.

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Curvance: Protocol Revenue

Protocol revenue generated by Curvance (treasury interest — Curvance's only tracked revenue line today)

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Curvance

Revenue

Curvance currently tracks a single onchain revenue line:

Treasury Interest: the portion of total interest paid by borrowers that accrues to the Curvance treasury rather than to depositors. The split is set per market by that market's own interest-rate and reserve-factor configuration.

Liquidation penalties on Curvance are paid out entirely to liquidators — the treasury's own share of the liquidation fee is $0.00 across Curvance's full history to date, so there is no liquidation-fee revenue line here.

Curvance also charges no meaningful flash loan fees (lifetime flash-loan fee volume is under $30, and the protocol's own share of it is $0.00), so there is no flash-loan revenue line either.

Curvance: Net Interest Income

Net interest income collected by the Curvance treasury

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Curvance: Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Net interest income / average interest-bearing (borrow) assets, 30 day MA

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Curvance: Net Interest Accrued

Net interest generated for depositors (gross interest less Curvance's treasury take)

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Curvance: Income Statement

Income from tracked operations (interest only — no liquidation or flash-loan revenue)

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Curvance: Cash Flow Statement

Onchain cash flows (interest only — no liquidation or flash-loan revenue)

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Curvance: Balance Sheet

Curvance balance sheet snapshot

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