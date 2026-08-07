Curvance
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Curvance.
Curvance: Protocol Revenue
Protocol revenue generated by Curvance (treasury interest — Curvance's only tracked revenue line today)
Curvance
Revenue
Curvance currently tracks a single onchain revenue line:
Treasury Interest: the portion of total interest paid by borrowers that accrues to the Curvance treasury rather than to depositors. The split is set per market by that market's own interest-rate and reserve-factor configuration.
Liquidation penalties on Curvance are paid out entirely to liquidators — the treasury's own share of the liquidation fee is $0.00 across Curvance's full history to date, so there is no liquidation-fee revenue line here.
Curvance also charges no meaningful flash loan fees (lifetime flash-loan fee volume is under $30, and the protocol's own share of it is $0.00), so there is no flash-loan revenue line either.
Curvance: Net Interest Income
Net interest income collected by the Curvance treasury
Curvance: Net Interest Margin (NIM)
Net interest income / average interest-bearing (borrow) assets, 30 day MA
Curvance: Net Interest Accrued
Net interest generated for depositors (gross interest less Curvance's treasury take)
Curvance: Income Statement
Income from tracked operations (interest only — no liquidation or flash-loan revenue)
Curvance: Cash Flow Statement
Onchain cash flows (interest only — no liquidation or flash-loan revenue)
Curvance: Balance Sheet
Curvance balance sheet snapshot