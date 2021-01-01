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Near

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Near.

OverviewFinancialsActivityStakingStablecoinsIntents

NEAR: Stablecoin Supply

Supply by token, USN included

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NEAR: Stablecoin Transfer Volume

Daily transfer volume by token

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NEAR: Stablecoin Supply Changes

Daily mints, burns, and net supply change

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NEAR: Stablecoin Transfer Size

Average and median transfer sizes

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NEAR: Stablecoin Snapshot

Current supply by token

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