Near
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Near.
NEAR: Transactions
TPS and transaction count
NEAR: Active Addresses
Transaction signers. Delegated users replace relayers when available.
NEAR: Gas Throughput
Tgas per second and gas used per transaction
NEAR: Unique Contracts Deployed
Distinct deployed contract code hashes
NEAR: Action Mix
Breakdown by NEAR action type
NEAR: Transaction Complexity
Average values
NEAR: Function Call Surface
Breadth of function-call activity
NEAR: Shard Activity
Shard workload, fees, and receipts
NEAR: Top Contracts
Top function-call receiver accounts; contract revenue is the 30% gas reward
NEAR: Top Contracts (Last 1 Day)
Ranked by contract gas reward on the latest complete day