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Near

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Near.

OverviewFinancialsActivityStakingStablecoinsIntents

NEAR: Transactions

TPS and transaction count

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NEAR: Active Addresses

Transaction signers. Delegated users replace relayers when available.

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NEAR: Gas Throughput

Tgas per second and gas used per transaction

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NEAR: Unique Contracts Deployed

Distinct deployed contract code hashes

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NEAR: Action Mix

Breakdown by NEAR action type

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NEAR: Function Call Surface

Breadth of function-call activity

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NEAR: Shard Activity

Shard workload, fees, and receipts

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NEAR: Top Contracts

Top function-call receiver accounts; contract revenue is the 30% gas reward

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NEAR: Top Contracts (Last 1 Day)

Ranked by contract gas reward on the latest complete day

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