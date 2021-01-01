NEAR Financials

Methodology

Network Revenue

Network REV is the known real economic value generated by NEAR usage. It includes base-chain user fees plus known Intents protocol revenue.

Base-Chain Fees

NEAR fees are user-paid transaction costs. Those fees are used for protocol fee burn and contract gas rewards. Protocol fee burn removes NEAR from supply. Contract gas rewards are paid to contracts as the protocol developer incentive on function-call execution gas.

Operator Payments

Operator payments are value that does not accrue to token holders in the token-holder income framework. For NEAR this includes contract gas rewards and estimated validator commission on token issuance.

Retained Intents Protocol Revenue

Some of the revenue from Intents is sent to Near-owned wallets.This revenue is excluded from token-holder income because it isn either burned nor distributed to stakers/validators.

Issuance, Burn, and Inflation

Token burn is the supply-removing fee burn. The current inflation is trailing 30-day annualized net total supply growth: ending total supply divided by starting total supply, annualized over the elapsed days.