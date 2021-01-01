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Near

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Near.

OverviewFinancialsActivityStakingStablecoinsIntents

NEAR: Network REV Components

Base-chain execution fees, receipt conversion fees, and retained Intents revenue

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NEAR Financials

Network REV is user-paid economic value from NEAR activity. REV includes base-chain transaction fees and retained Intents protocol revenue. NEAR has no tips, blobs, or data-cost line items.

Base-chain transaction fees are split economically into protocol fee burn and contract gas rewards. Contract rewards are the 30% developer reward on function-call execution gas; protocol fee burn is the supply-removing portion of transaction fees.

NEAR: Token Issuance

Net issuance after burn.

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NEAR: Distribution of Network REV

Where REV flows

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NEAR: Current Token Inflation Rate

Trailing 30D annualized net total supply growth. Includes the effect of token burn

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NEAR: Token Holder Net Income

Network REV less operator payments and retained Intents revenue

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NEAR: Token Burn

NEAR removed from supply through fee burn

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NEAR: Burn Rate

Average annual percentage of gross issuance burned.

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Methodology

Network Revenue

Network REV is the known real economic value generated by NEAR usage. It includes base-chain user fees plus known Intents protocol revenue.

Base-Chain Fees

NEAR fees are user-paid transaction costs. Those fees are used for protocol fee burn and contract gas rewards. Protocol fee burn removes NEAR from supply. Contract gas rewards are paid to contracts as the protocol developer incentive on function-call execution gas.

Operator Payments

Operator payments are value that does not accrue to token holders in the token-holder income framework. For NEAR this includes contract gas rewards and estimated validator commission on token issuance.

Retained Intents Protocol Revenue

Some of the revenue from Intents is sent to Near-owned wallets.This revenue is excluded from token-holder income because it isn either burned nor distributed to stakers/validators.

Issuance, Burn, and Inflation

Token burn is the supply-removing fee burn. The current inflation is trailing 30-day annualized net total supply growth: ending total supply divided by starting total supply, annualized over the elapsed days.

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