Near
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Near.
NEAR: Network REV Components
Base-chain execution fees, receipt conversion fees, and retained Intents revenue
NEAR Financials
Network REV is user-paid economic value from NEAR activity. REV includes base-chain transaction fees and retained Intents protocol revenue. NEAR has no tips, blobs, or data-cost line items.
Base-chain transaction fees are split economically into protocol fee burn and contract gas rewards. Contract rewards are the 30% developer reward on function-call execution gas; protocol fee burn is the supply-removing portion of transaction fees.
NEAR: Token Issuance
Net issuance after burn.
NEAR: Distribution of Network REV
Where REV flows
NEAR: Current Token Inflation Rate
Trailing 30D annualized net total supply growth. Includes the effect of token burn
NEAR: Token Holder Net Income
Network REV less operator payments and retained Intents revenue
NEAR: Token Burn
NEAR removed from supply through fee burn
NEAR: Burn Rate
Average annual percentage of gross issuance burned.
Methodology
Network Revenue
Network REV is the known real economic value generated by NEAR usage. It includes base-chain user fees plus known Intents protocol revenue.
Base-Chain Fees
NEAR fees are user-paid transaction costs. Those fees are used for protocol fee burn and contract gas rewards. Protocol fee burn removes NEAR from supply. Contract gas rewards are paid to contracts as the protocol developer incentive on function-call execution gas.
Operator Payments
Operator payments are value that does not accrue to token holders in the token-holder income framework. For NEAR this includes contract gas rewards and estimated validator commission on token issuance.
Retained Intents Protocol Revenue
Some of the revenue from Intents is sent to Near-owned wallets.This revenue is excluded from token-holder income because it isn either burned nor distributed to stakers/validators.
Issuance, Burn, and Inflation
Token burn is the supply-removing fee burn. The current inflation is trailing 30-day annualized net total supply growth: ending total supply divided by starting total supply, annualized over the elapsed days.