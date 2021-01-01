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Near

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Near.

OverviewFinancialsActivityStakingStablecoinsIntents

NEAR Intents: Activity

Volume, swaps, intent fees, and confidential TVL

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NEAR Intents: 24h Fees

Fees collected by Solvers

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NEAR Intents: Confidential TVL

Assets held in the private shard.

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NEAR Intents: Leaderboards

Top assets, blockchains, and fee channels by trailing 30D value

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