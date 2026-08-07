AaveCompoundDolomiteEulerFluidHyperLendJustLendJupiterKaminoMapleMorphoSparkUSD.AI

Dolomite

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Dolomite.

OverviewFinancialsLending MarketsInterest Rates

Dolomite: Deposits, Loans, and Liquidity

Total deposits, outstanding loans, and available liquidity across the Dolomite market

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Dolomite: Current Deposits

Current total value of assets deposited in the Dolomite market

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Dolomite: Current Loans

Current total value of outstanding loans borrowed from the Dolomite market

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Dolomite: Deposits

Total value of assets deposited in the Dolomite market

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Dolomite: Outstanding Loans

Total value of outstanding loans borrowed from the Dolomite market

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Dolomite: Utilization Rates

Outstanding loans as a share of deposits; never-borrowed markets excluded

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Dolomite: Available Liquidity

Deposits net of outstanding loans, available to borrow

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Dolomite: Markets

Summary data for markets listed in the Dolomite protocol

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Dolomite: Net Deposit Flows

Net user deposit flows into the Dolomite market

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Dolomite: Net Borrow Flows

Net user borrow flows from the Dolomite market

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Dolomite: Gross Deposit Flows

Gross deposit inflows, outflows and net flow from user transfers

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Dolomite: Gross Borrow Flows

Gross borrows, repayments and net flow from user transfers

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

PodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutCareersContactBrand Kit

Resources

API DocsTrust & EthicsPrivacyTerms of ServiceGlossary