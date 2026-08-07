Dolomite
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Dolomite.
Dolomite: Deposits, Loans, and Liquidity
Total deposits, outstanding loans, and available liquidity across the Dolomite market
Dolomite: Current Deposits
Current total value of assets deposited in the Dolomite market
Dolomite: Current Loans
Current total value of outstanding loans borrowed from the Dolomite market
Dolomite: Deposits
Total value of assets deposited in the Dolomite market
Dolomite: Outstanding Loans
Total value of outstanding loans borrowed from the Dolomite market
Dolomite: Utilization Rates
Outstanding loans as a share of deposits; never-borrowed markets excluded
Dolomite: Available Liquidity
Deposits net of outstanding loans, available to borrow
Dolomite: Markets
Summary data for markets listed in the Dolomite protocol
Dolomite: Net Deposit Flows
Net user deposit flows into the Dolomite market
Dolomite: Net Borrow Flows
Net user borrow flows from the Dolomite market
Dolomite: Gross Deposit Flows
Gross deposit inflows, outflows and net flow from user transfers
Dolomite: Gross Borrow Flows
Gross borrows, repayments and net flow from user transfers