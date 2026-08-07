Dolomite

Revenue

Dolomite generates revenue from multiple sources. Currently we track the following:

Net Interest Income: Portion of total interest paid by borrowers that accrues to the Dolomite treasury rather than to suppliers. The exact share varies by market and is set by each market's earnings rate.

Liquidation Fees: Portion of the liquidation penalty collected for the Dolomite treasury. The large majority of the penalty is paid out to liquidators, so treasury-side liquidation revenue is small relative to interest, and only begins in March 2026.

Dolomite charges no flash loan fees, so unlike other lending markets there is no flash loan revenue line.