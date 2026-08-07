AaveCompoundDolomiteEulerFluidHyperLendJustLendJupiterKaminoMapleMorphoSparkUSD.AI

Dolomite

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Dolomite.

OverviewFinancialsLending MarketsInterest Rates

Dolomite: Stablecoin Yield

Dolomite's market-weighted stablecoin supply and borrow APY vs. the lending sector average and the 3-month US Treasury yield (30-day trailing average)

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Dolomite: Stablecoin Supply Rate

30-day trailing average stablecoin supply APY across Dolomite's markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Dolomite: Stablecoin Borrow Rate

30-day trailing average stablecoin borrow APY across Dolomite's markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Dolomite: Stablecoin Supply APY

Market-weighted stablecoin supply APY on Dolomite by total, chain and asset (30-day average) vs. the lending sector average and 3-month US Treasury yield (raw daily)

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Dolomite: Stablecoin Yield Spread

Stablecoin supply APY vs. the lending sector average, in bps, by asset and by chain on Dolomite. The 0 line marks the benchmark itself (30-day trailing average).

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Dolomite: Stablecoin Time-Weighted Return

Time-weighted return for Dolomite stablecoins vs. the lending market rate and 3M Treasury. Market-days under $100k or over 500% APY excluded; windows need at least 90% observed days.

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Dolomite: Stablecoin Market Performance

Trailing net time-weighted returns (1W / 1M / 3M / 1Y) per chain and asset. Market-days under $100k or over 500% APY excluded. A dash means younger than the window or insufficient observed days.

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Dolomite: Blockchain Asset Supply APY

Market-weighted blockchain-asset supply APY on Dolomite by total, chain and asset (30-day average) vs. the lending sector average and 3-month US Treasury yield (raw daily)

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Dolomite: Blockchain Asset Yield Spread

Blockchain asset supply APY vs. the lending sector's stablecoin average, in bps, by asset and by chain on Dolomite. The 0 line marks the benchmark itself (30-day trailing average).

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Dolomite: Blockchain Asset Time-Weighted Return

Time-weighted return for Dolomite blockchain-asset markets vs. the lending market rate and 3M Treasury. Market-days under $100k or over 500% APY excluded; windows need at least 90% observed days.

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Dolomite: Blockchain Asset Market Performance

Trailing net time-weighted returns (1W / 1M / 3M / 1Y) per chain and asset. Market-days under $100k or over 500% APY excluded. A dash means younger than the window or insufficient observed days.

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

PodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutCareersContactBrand Kit

Resources

API DocsTrust & EthicsPrivacyTerms of ServiceGlossary