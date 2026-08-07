Dolomite
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Dolomite.
Dolomite: Stablecoin Yield
Dolomite's market-weighted stablecoin supply and borrow APY vs. the lending sector average and the 3-month US Treasury yield (30-day trailing average)
Dolomite: Stablecoin Supply Rate
30-day trailing average stablecoin supply APY across Dolomite's markets
Dolomite: Stablecoin Borrow Rate
30-day trailing average stablecoin borrow APY across Dolomite's markets
Dolomite: Stablecoin Supply APY
Market-weighted stablecoin supply APY on Dolomite by total, chain and asset (30-day average) vs. the lending sector average and 3-month US Treasury yield (raw daily)
Dolomite: Stablecoin Yield Spread
Stablecoin supply APY vs. the lending sector average, in bps, by asset and by chain on Dolomite. The 0 line marks the benchmark itself (30-day trailing average).
Dolomite: Stablecoin Time-Weighted Return
Time-weighted return for Dolomite stablecoins vs. the lending market rate and 3M Treasury. Market-days under $100k or over 500% APY excluded; windows need at least 90% observed days.
Dolomite: Stablecoin Market Performance
Trailing net time-weighted returns (1W / 1M / 3M / 1Y) per chain and asset. Market-days under $100k or over 500% APY excluded. A dash means younger than the window or insufficient observed days.
Dolomite: Blockchain Asset Supply APY
Market-weighted blockchain-asset supply APY on Dolomite by total, chain and asset (30-day average) vs. the lending sector average and 3-month US Treasury yield (raw daily)
Dolomite: Blockchain Asset Yield Spread
Blockchain asset supply APY vs. the lending sector's stablecoin average, in bps, by asset and by chain on Dolomite. The 0 line marks the benchmark itself (30-day trailing average).
Dolomite: Blockchain Asset Time-Weighted Return
Time-weighted return for Dolomite blockchain-asset markets vs. the lending market rate and 3M Treasury. Market-days under $100k or over 500% APY excluded; windows need at least 90% observed days.
Dolomite: Blockchain Asset Market Performance
Trailing net time-weighted returns (1W / 1M / 3M / 1Y) per chain and asset. Market-days under $100k or over 500% APY excluded. A dash means younger than the window or insufficient observed days.