Fluid
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Fluid.
Fluid: Revenue
Total revenue collected across tracked sources. Currently 100% net interest income — flash loan fee, liquidation fee, and royalty revenue are modeled in the schema but not yet populated upstream.
Fluid Financials
Revenue
Total revenue collected across tracked sources. Currently 100% net interest income -- flash loan fee, liquidation fee, and royalty revenue are modeled in Fluid's schema but not yet populated upstream.
Net Interest Margin
Net interest income relative to average interest-bearing assets (borrow balance), annualized.
Statements
Income Statement, Cash Flow Statement, and Balance Sheet are derived from onchain activity. Fluid has no tracked treasury table, so the Balance Sheet's Total Assets line reflects Loans Collectible + Available Liquidity only.
Fluid: Net Interest Margin
Net interest income / average interest-bearing assets, annualized, 30-day trailing average. Entities below $100K in average borrow balance are excluded to avoid rate spikes.
Fluid: Net Interest Income
The portion of gross interest collected by Fluid (analogous to a reserve-factor cut). Currently Fluid's only tracked revenue component, so this matches the Revenue chart 1:1.
Fluid: Gross Interest
Total gross interest paid by borrowers across Fluid markets, before Fluid's own take (Net Interest Income) is split off. Shown in place of Liquidation Revenue, which has no tracked data source for Fluid.
Fluid: Net Interest Accrued
Net interest generated for depositors (gross interest less Fluid's take)
Fluid: Income Statement
Income and expenses from tracked operations
Fluid: Cash Flow Statement
Onchain cash flows
Fluid: Balance Sheet
Fluid balance sheet. No Fluid treasury table is tracked, so Total Assets = Loans Collectible + Available Liquidity only.