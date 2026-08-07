Fluid Financials

Revenue

Total revenue collected across tracked sources. Currently 100% net interest income -- flash loan fee, liquidation fee, and royalty revenue are modeled in Fluid's schema but not yet populated upstream.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest income relative to average interest-bearing assets (borrow balance), annualized.

Statements

Income Statement, Cash Flow Statement, and Balance Sheet are derived from onchain activity. Fluid has no tracked treasury table, so the Balance Sheet's Total Assets line reflects Loans Collectible + Available Liquidity only.