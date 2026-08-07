AaveCompoundDolomiteEulerFluidHyperLendJustLendJupiterKaminoMapleMorphoSparkUSD.AI

Fluid

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Fluid.

OverviewFinancialsLending MarketsInterest Rates

Fluid: Revenue

Total revenue collected across tracked sources. Currently 100% net interest income — flash loan fee, liquidation fee, and royalty revenue are modeled in the schema but not yet populated upstream.

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Fluid Financials

Revenue

Total revenue collected across tracked sources. Currently 100% net interest income -- flash loan fee, liquidation fee, and royalty revenue are modeled in Fluid's schema but not yet populated upstream.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest income relative to average interest-bearing assets (borrow balance), annualized.

Statements

Income Statement, Cash Flow Statement, and Balance Sheet are derived from onchain activity. Fluid has no tracked treasury table, so the Balance Sheet's Total Assets line reflects Loans Collectible + Available Liquidity only.

Fluid: Net Interest Margin

Net interest income / average interest-bearing assets, annualized, 30-day trailing average. Entities below $100K in average borrow balance are excluded to avoid rate spikes.

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Fluid: Net Interest Income

The portion of gross interest collected by Fluid (analogous to a reserve-factor cut). Currently Fluid's only tracked revenue component, so this matches the Revenue chart 1:1.

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Fluid: Gross Interest

Total gross interest paid by borrowers across Fluid markets, before Fluid's own take (Net Interest Income) is split off. Shown in place of Liquidation Revenue, which has no tracked data source for Fluid.

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Fluid: Net Interest Accrued

Net interest generated for depositors (gross interest less Fluid's take)

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Fluid: Income Statement

Income and expenses from tracked operations

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Fluid: Cash Flow Statement

Onchain cash flows

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Fluid: Balance Sheet

Fluid balance sheet. No Fluid treasury table is tracked, so Total Assets = Loans Collectible + Available Liquidity only.

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

PodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutCareersContactBrand Kit

Resources

API DocsTrust & EthicsPrivacyTerms of ServiceGlossary