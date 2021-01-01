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Sui

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Sui.

Sui: Network REV

Computation gas fees, storage fee sink, and Shio MEV payments

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Sui Financials

Network Real Economic Value (REV) is computed from Sui computation gas fees, the storage fee sink, and Shio MEV payments. Validator commissions are subtracted from REV, so token holder income is REV less validator commission.

The REV distribution chart allocates computation gas fees to delegators and validator commissions, the storage fee sink to all token holders, and Shio MEV to Shio-side recipients. Token issuance and burn rate are shown separately as token economics context.

Sui: Distribution of Network REV

Computation gas fee recipients, storage fee sink, and Shio MEV payments

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Sui: Token Holder Net Income

Network REV including Shio MEV less validator commission

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Sui: Token Issuance

SUI released through Sui's stake subsidy schedule and distributed as staking rewards

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Sui: Storage Fee Sink

Non-refundable storage fees retained by the protocol

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Sui: Burn Rate

Storage fee sink divided by stake subsidy

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