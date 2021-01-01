Sui: Network REV
Computation gas fees, storage fee sink, and Shio MEV payments
Sui Financials
Network Real Economic Value (REV) is computed from Sui computation gas fees, the storage fee sink, and Shio MEV payments. Validator commissions are subtracted from REV, so token holder income is REV less validator commission.
The REV distribution chart allocates computation gas fees to delegators and validator commissions, the storage fee sink to all token holders, and Shio MEV to Shio-side recipients. Token issuance and burn rate are shown separately as token economics context.
Sui: Distribution of Network REV
Computation gas fee recipients, storage fee sink, and Shio MEV payments
Sui: Token Holder Net Income
Network REV including Shio MEV less validator commission
Sui: Token Issuance
SUI released through Sui's stake subsidy schedule and distributed as staking rewards
Sui: Storage Fee Sink
Non-refundable storage fees retained by the protocol
Sui: Burn Rate
Storage fee sink divided by stake subsidy