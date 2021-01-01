Sui Financials

Network Real Economic Value (REV) is computed from Sui computation gas fees, the storage fee sink, and Shio MEV payments. Validator commissions are subtracted from REV, so token holder income is REV less validator commission.

The REV distribution chart allocates computation gas fees to delegators and validator commissions, the storage fee sink to all token holders, and Shio MEV to Shio-side recipients. Token issuance and burn rate are shown separately as token economics context.