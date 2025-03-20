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Pump.fun

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Pump.fun.

Pump.fun Trading Volume

The bonding curve category corresponds to trading on Pump.fun's fair launch trading system that utilizes a bonding curve. Tokens that accumulated 85 SOL formerly graduated to a Raydium AMM pool. Starting on March 20, 2025, graduated tokens migrated their liquidity to Pump.fun's own AMM.

The AMM category corresponds to all trading volume on Pump.fun's AMM, called Pumpswap. This includes graduated tokens from the bonding curve and other tokens.

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