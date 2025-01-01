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Pump.fun

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Pump.fun.

FinancialsPUMP TokenTrading ActivityPump.fun (Bonding Curve)Terminal (Trading Platform)TradersToken CreatorsICO

Pump.fun (Bonding Curve)

Pump's product, pump.fun, allows users to launch tokens and trade tokens on a bonding curve. The bonding curve product allows users to provide no upfront liquidity with price being determined by a mathematical curve.

Pump only charges a trading fee, currently 95bps on each buy and sell on a bonding curve trade. Once a token reaches around 85 SOL, the token graduates from the bonding curve and is seeded with liquidity in a PumpSwap pool. There are no fees associated with minting new tokens and graduated tokens (there used to be a 6 SOL fee for each graduated token but was retired in 2025).

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