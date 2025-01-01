Pump.fun (Bonding Curve)

Pump's product, pump.fun, allows users to launch tokens and trade tokens on a bonding curve. The bonding curve product allows users to provide no upfront liquidity with price being determined by a mathematical curve.

Pump only charges a trading fee, currently 95bps on each buy and sell on a bonding curve trade. Once a token reaches around 85 SOL, the token graduates from the bonding curve and is seeded with liquidity in a PumpSwap pool. There are no fees associated with minting new tokens and graduated tokens (there used to be a 6 SOL fee for each graduated token but was retired in 2025).