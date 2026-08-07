Polygon PoS
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Polygon PoS.
Polygon: Stablecoins Supply
Total circulating supply of stablecoins on Polygon
Polygon: Stablecoins
Based on the most recent date
Polygon: Stablecoin Lending Interest Rate
Deposit-weighted stablecoin lending supply APY vs 1-month treasury yield, Polygon
Polygon: Stablecoin AUM by Curator
Top vault curators by stablecoin AUM managed on Polygon
Polygon: FX Swap Volume by Pair
FX stablecoin swap volume on Polygon, broken down by currency pair
Polygon: FX Swap Volume by Exchange
FX stablecoin swap volume on Polygon, broken down by exchange
Polygon: Stablecoins Holder Counts
Filtered on the most-held tokens
Polygon: Stablecoin Holder Category
Categories of where stablecoins are held on Polygon
Polygon: Stablecoins Lending Deposits
Stablecoins deposited in lending protocols
Polygon: Stablecoins Deposited by Protocol
Stablecoins deposited, by lending protocol
Polygon: Stablecoins Lending Borrows
Stablecoins borrowed from lending protocols
Polygon: Stablecoins Borrowed by Protocol
Stablecoins borrowed, by lending protocol