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Polygon PoS

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Polygon PoS.

Polygon POS: Network REV

Transaction fees and out-of-protocol tips

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Blockchain Financials

Network REV (Real Economic Value) is a standardized metric that tracks blockchain value accrual generated by user activity. REV consists of both in-protocol transaction fees and out-of-protocol tips that users pay for transaction execution. Therefore, it also measures the monetary demand to transact on a blockchain.

From the perspective of the token holders, REV is the "top line" metric of a blockchain as it represents the amount of value paid into the system that token holders are ultimately eligible to earn, net of any operating expenses.

The operating expenses, or Operator Payments, consist of the value allocated to the infrastructure providers responsible for running the network, such as miners or validators. The payments aim to cover the real-world costs of maintaining the network plus some margin to incentivize participation.

Therefore, Token Holder Net Income is the remaining value distributed to the token holders and is calculated as REV less any Operator Payments.

Polygon POS: Distribution of Network REV

Distribution of transaction fees and MEV tips to stakeholders

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Polygon PoS: Token Holder Net Income

Aggregate net income of stakers and non-stakers

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Polygon POS: Emissions

Issuance to Validators and Stakers

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Polygon PoS: POL Burn

Base fees are burned

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Polygon POS: Burn Ratio

Percentage of POL issuance offset by burned base fees

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