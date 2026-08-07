Origin Financials

Revenue

Origin Protocol generates revenue from two primary sources:

Rebasing Token Yields: Assets backing Origin’s rebasing tokens are deployed across strategies including Morpho lending, DEX liquidity pools (such as Curve), and native and liquid staking.

ARM Vaults: ARM vaults monetize redemptions by acquiring other staked assets at a discount and redeeming them for the underlying base asset. Idle assets may also be deployed into lending protocols such as Morpho and Aave to generate yield.

Origin charges a 20% performance fee on yield generated by both rebasing tokens and ARM vaults.