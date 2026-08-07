Origin DeFi

DeFi Integrations

Origin’s yield-bearing assets are integrated across leading DeFi protocols, including Morpho, Pendle, and Fusion IPOR:

Morpho: Users can borrow against rebasing tokens or ARM vault tokens as collateral. OETH and superOETHb Morpho markets include a Borrow Booster feature, allowing borrowers to receive rebasing yield that can help offset borrowing costs.

Pendle: Users can trade, speculate on, or earn yield through Pendle’s PT, YT, and LP tokens.

Fusion IPOR: Users can leverage-farm OUSD yield by using WOUSD as collateral and borrowing USDC through Morpho markets.