Ethereum
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Ethereum.
Ethereum: Stablecoins Supply
Total circulating supply of stablecoins on Ethereum
Ethereum: Stablecoins
Based on the most recent date
Ethereum: FX Swap Volume by Pair
FX stablecoin swap volume on Ethereum, broken down by currency pair
Ethereum: FX Swap Volume by Exchange
FX stablecoin swap volume on Ethereum, broken down by exchange
Ethereum: Stablecoins Holder Counts
Filtered on the most-held tokens
Ethereum: Stablecoin Holder Category based on Usage
Categories of where stablecoins are held on Ethereum
Ethereum: Stablecoin Lending Interest Rate
Deposit-weighted stablecoin lending supply APY vs 1-month treasury yield, Ethereum
Ethereum: Stablecoin Vault AUM by Curator
Top vault curators by stablecoin AUM managed on Ethereum
Ethereum: Stablecoins Lending Deposits
Stablecoins deposited in lending protocols
Ethereum: Stablecoins Deposited by Protocol
Stablecoins deposited, by lending protocol
Ethereum: Stablecoins Lending Borrows
Stablecoins borrowed from lending protocols
Ethereum: Stablecoins Borrowed by Protocol
Stablecoins borrowed, by lending protocol