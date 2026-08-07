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Ethereum

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Ethereum.

OverviewFinancialsOnchain ActivityData AvailabilityETH Supply & StakingETH DATsETH ETFsStablecoinsLendingSpot DEXsPropAMMs

Ethereum: Stablecoin Supply

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Ethereum: Stablecoins Supply

Total circulating supply of stablecoins on Ethereum

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Ethereum: Stablecoins

Based on the most recent date

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Ethereum: FX Swap Volume by Pair

FX stablecoin swap volume on Ethereum, broken down by currency pair

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Ethereum: FX Swap Volume by Exchange

FX stablecoin swap volume on Ethereum, broken down by exchange

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Ethereum: Stablecoins Holder Counts

Filtered on the most-held tokens

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Ethereum: Stablecoin Holder Category based on Usage

Categories of where stablecoins are held on Ethereum

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Ethereum: Stablecoin Lending Interest Rate

Deposit-weighted stablecoin lending supply APY vs 1-month treasury yield, Ethereum

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Ethereum: Stablecoin Vault AUM by Curator

Top vault curators by stablecoin AUM managed on Ethereum

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Ethereum: Stablecoins Lending Deposits

Stablecoins deposited in lending protocols

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Ethereum: Stablecoins Deposited by Protocol

Stablecoins deposited, by lending protocol

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Ethereum: Stablecoins Lending Borrows

Stablecoins borrowed from lending protocols

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Ethereum: Stablecoins Borrowed by Protocol

Stablecoins borrowed, by lending protocol

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